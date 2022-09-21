Spire Global Awarded $9.9 Million NOAA Contract to Deliver Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, today announced that it has been awarded as part of Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Delivery Order 5 of the contract issued by the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration (NOAA), for commercially available space-based radio occultation (RO). The award, valued at $9.9 million, is the third multi-million dollar NOAA contract Spire has received in FY22.

Spire will provide NOAA with 3,300 RO profiles per day. The near-real-time RO data consists of vertical profiles of atmospheric temperature and related quantities for operational weather models and other applications. The data will be available for NOAA to distribute globally and marks a significant shift in trends towards open and free sharing of data amongst all end users.

“The Commercial Data Purchase project is a prime example of the value of public-private partnerships in addressing some of the world’s most complex challenges,” said Chuck Cash, Vice President of Federal Sales, Spire. “We value our long standing relationship with NOAA in helping to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting so that as a society we can better predict, adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change for the protection of life, property and the environment.”

Spire has been involved in all five of NOAA’s Delivery Orders of the Commercial Data Purchase project, which began in 2020. The data delivery will commence on January 18, 2023 and run until July 18, 2023.

