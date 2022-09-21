iJoin Leverages Coherent Spark to Accelerate Speed to Market for Retirement Income Products Designed for Hyper-Personalization

TAMPA, Fla. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin), a leader in retirement plan technologies, announced today that it has selected Coherent, a global software as a service (SaaS) company fast becoming the ubiquitous standard for business logic, to supply a platform to help deliver more personalized options for retirement savers and enable better outcomes through faster product innovation.

Coherent Spark converts business logic, including rules, calculations, and data, from any spreadsheet into an application programming interface (API), which can then connect to any application. This enables business and IT teams to work together more efficiently to bring products to market and innovate their offerings at a faster cadence.

With Spark, iJoin’s product team can build actuarial models for an array of managed account and guaranteed income products in spreadsheets and then convert the logic into integration-ready APIs instantly without the need for manual coding. iJoin’s actuarial team also uses Spark for robust, high-speed testing within the platform, which significantly collapses the product development cycle. Coherent Spark also includes all required security, compliance, and audit-ready capabilities required to meet the stringent requirements of iJoin’s insurance industry partners.

“Coherent Spark enables us to accomplish in weeks what used to take several months to do in a traditional model,” said Steve McCoy, CEO - iJoin. McCoy added, “Product development time is so much faster with Spark that not only do we get to market earlier, but we are also able to quickly iterate to stay at the leading edge of product innovation. Spark supports our vision of rapidly evolving how the retirement industry meets retirement savers’ needs with personalized investment and guaranteed income options.”

Todd Buchanan, CEO - USA at Coherent, stated, “We’re happy to offer Spark as an accelerator to help iJoin continue to innovate and lead the way in the retirement industry. In an ever-changing world of new regulations, fluctuating and volatile market conditions, and consumer behavior trends, the retirement industry must adapt fast. Technology makes the difference between keeping up and setting the pace. The team at iJoin is setting the pace of innovation, and we’re proud they’ve chosen to use Spark to go even faster.”

About Coherent

Coherent is a global software as a service (SaaS) company redefining how business and IT teams leverage no-code to manage vital business logic. Most companies run critical business operations on hundreds of spreadsheets. Additionally, they spend billions globally on IT budgets to recode the business logic inside spreadsheets to add connectivity to other applications, auditability, and cloud scalability. Spark is Coherent’s flagship solution, offering a no-code SaaS platform that makes building business software as fast, approachable, and cost-effective as using spreadsheets. Create your first application programming interface (API) from your existing spreadsheet rules, formulas, and data models in minutes and make it available via the cloud to securely connect with any modern application. Then supercharge it by adding deep version control, automated testing, and parallel simulation capabilities. For more information, visit: https://www.coherent.global/.

About LDI-MAP, LLC (dba iJoin)

The iJoin team is committed to personalizing retirement success™ and making it easy for millions of savers to get on a path to better retirement outcomes. As a financial technology partner to the retirement plan industry, iJoin’s goal-based retirement plan experience helps people immediately understand their retirement funding need and encourages action to get on track. iJoin supports financial advisors and recordkeepers with actionable data and tools to more effectively engage both employers and their employees. LDI-MAP (d.b.a. iJoin) is a registered investment advisor with the State of Arizona – 14646 N. Kierland Boulevard, Suite 125, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Learn more at ijoinsuccess.com.