C₂N Diagnostics Partners with Grupo Fleury to Bring Pioneering Blood Tests to Brazil for Advancing Brain Health

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C 2 N Diagnostics, a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics, today announced it has entered a partnership with Grupo Fleury (BVMF: FLRY), one of Brazil’s leading healthcare companies, to bring blood-based tests that aid in early Alzheimer’s diagnosis to patient care in Brazil. The partnership will aim to introduce the most advanced set of plasma biomarkers to detect changes that indicate the presence of Alzheimer’s disease pathology in patients experiencing memory difficulties.

The announcement of the partnership between C 2 N and Grupo Fleury is timely on World Alzheimer’s Day, part of World Alzheimer’s Month every September that focuses on uniting people from all corners of the globe to raise disease awareness, and to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and post-diagnosis support based on the latest innovations in care.

It follows two other C 2 N international initiatives. The company is taking part in the Global Health Care Preparedness Project with the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, where Brazil is one of six countries with sites that rely on C 2 N’s PrecivityAD® blood test to increase timely, accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

In addition, C 2 N announced last month with Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS), one of Australia's leading listed healthcare companies, a partnership that will aim to bring C 2 N’s PrecivityAD blood test and related brain health biomarkers to the forefront of memory and dementia care in Australia.

Alzheimer’s Disease in Brazil

Data from the Brazilian Ministry of Health estimate that there are 1.2 million cases of Alzheimer's disease in Brazil, most of them without an established diagnosis. The number of individuals throughout the world living with the condition is 35.6 million.

“Grupo Fleury is a premier organization with an established history of providing high-quality healthcare services to patients throughout Brazil, including diagnostic and precision medicine. We are honored to partner with this team as part of a shared global commitment to elevate the standard of care for patients with memory concerns,” said Dr. Joel Braunstein, Co-Founder and CEO, C 2 N Diagnostics.

Added Dr. Ilana Fogelman, a Brazilian physician, and also a Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor to C 2 N, “Patients deserve early and accurate diagnosis, which represent the first steps toward proper treatment and optimal care planning. With Grupo Fleury’s leadership, we are very much looking forward to bringing our Precivity-related blood testing products to patients in Brazil in a convenient and widely accessible manner.”

“Our team of pathologists and scientists is confident with the quality and innovation that C₂N Diagnostics offers. Brazil is a large, diverse country, and we are highly committed to pursuing new and innovative ways of reaching patients with testing options that they desire. Alzheimer’s disease does not stop at borders — it affects people in every part of the world and throughout our country. We are proud to have this partnership with C 2 N and look forward to the promises that it holds,” said Dr. Edgar Gil Rizzatti, Executive Director Medical, Technical and Business B2B of Grupo Fleury.

The two companies will soon make available further details regarding the test offerings and how clinicians in Brazil will be able to access them for the benefit of their patients and patients’ families.

About C 2 N Diagnostics, LLC

C 2 N Diagnostics is a leader in advanced brain health diagnostics with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation™. C 2 N strives to provide exceptional laboratory services and products in the field of brain health. C 2 N’s biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. For more information visit www.C2N.com.

About Grupo Fleury

Grupo Fleury is a national leader in Brazil in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine. With its recent acquisition of Grupo Pardini, the company employs over 20,000 individuals and offers over 245 million exams, 39 brands, and 3,500 tests across 37 different medical specialties. Among the recent innovations offered is the Fleury Genomics platform, a channel dedicated to providing excellent service to customers and physicians and which enables the performance of genetic tests on saliva, blood and biopsies samples entirely online, upon medical request for customers located in any region of the country, and the world. It is also a pioneer in the concept of the Integrated Diagnostic Medicine Center, which offers a complete diagnostic solution, medical advice and unique services, such as Fleury Kids, for child care; Gestar Fleury, dedicated to fetal medicine; Osteomuscular Image, dedicated to musculoskeletal diseases; between others. In primary care, it works with the SantéCorp brand. In the therapeutic area, it maintains an Infusion Center. And in human reproduction, with Fleury Fertilidade. Fleury has service units in the cities of São Paulo (SP), Santo André (SP), São Bernardo do Campo (SP), São Caetano do Sul (SP), Barueri (SP), Cotia (SP), Campinas (SP) and Jundiaí (SP), in addition to Brasília (DF). Grupo Fleury website: www.fleury.com.br