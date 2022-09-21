Woodies Hires Metaverse PR Inc. For Ongoing Communications Support

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metaverse PR Inc. has been selected as entertainment company Woodies’ agency for public relations program development and execution. The PR company, headquartered in the ‘crypto-capital’ of Miami, will conceptualize and execute an ongoing strategic communications campaign that will encompass media relations, thought leadership development and speaking engagement support among other activities.

Developed by UltraDAO, Woodies is a Web3 entertainment brand and global community empowered by storytelling and technology and dedicated to experiencing and preserving the outdoors. Its first offering is the Woodies Generative collection of 9,739 NFTs, with a constantly expanding content universe to follow. Metaverse PR is tasked with building visibility for the company overall, its NFTs collections, and key spokespeople.

“Public relations is a critical component to the success of our company,” Richard Powazynski, Woodies Co-Founder and COO said. “We need it now particularly as we further build on our offerings, particularly in the areas of NFT launches, metaverse experiences and entertainment content. We were impressed with the strength of Metaverse PR Inc.’s overall communications offering and bottom-line delivery of press coverage. Their breadth and depth of experience in technology industry public relations, coupled with their enthusiasm and strategic chops, makes them an ideal partner for our business.”

Other Metaverse PR Wins:

Adding Woodies to the Metaverse PR Inc. client portfolio is only one example of the agency’s recent efforts. In January 2023, Metaverse PR will throw the first-ever American Metaverse Awards gala in Miami Beach, FL. The one-day conference and awards ceremony will celebrate the key players building the Metaverse.

ABOUT WOODIES

Woodies is a decentralized Web3 entertainment brand. Developed by UltraDAO, Woodies is a global community dedicated to experiencing and preserving the outdoors, empowered by storytelling and technology. Its first offering is the Woodies Generative collection of 9,739 NFTs, with a constantly expanding content universe to follow.

For more information, please visit https://www.woodiesnft.com/.

ABOUT METAVERSE PR INC.

Based in Miami and New York City, Metaverse PR, Inc. offers ongoing public relations programs encompassing a range of strategic communications activities including speaking engagements and vertical, category-specific media relations, product publicity, byline writing and thought leadership.

Learn more about Metaverse PR at www.metaversepr.com.