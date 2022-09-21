UnitedHealthcare and Peloton to Provide Millions of More People With Access to a Leading Interactive Fitness Platform

UnitedHealthcare and Peloton have expanded their relationship with the goal of helping more Americans get or stay active through the use of a leading interactive fitness platform. (Infographic source: UnitedHealthcare and Peloton Interactive, Inc.)

MINNETONKA, Minn. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) have renewed and expanded their relationship to help more people get or stay active and improve their overall well-being.

Under the newly expanded agreement, as many as 10 million UnitedHealthcare commercial members may become eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership – or receive a three-month waiver toward a Peloton All-Access Membership – at no additional cost as part of their health benefits*. In addition, eligible UnitedHealthcare members in most states will receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread.

The Peloton offer is already included in most UnitedHealthcare fully insured employer-sponsored plans and is now available as an option for organizations with a self-funded plan and fewer than 3,000 employees and dependents. Larger employers with a self-funded plan may also choose to make the Peloton offer available to their employees via a direct arrangement with Peloton Corporate Wellness, including preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products.

“Our initial offer with Peloton is proving effective in helping encourage many of our members to get or stay active, with the goal of supporting their mental, physical and emotional health,” said Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare’s commercial business. “This expanded collaboration will help even more people maximize the value of their health benefits while pursuing their fitness goals.”

Since originally launching the offer in 2021, UnitedHealthcare members are collectively completing over 1 million Peloton classes per month; among enrollees who have taken at least one class during a given month, members are taking an average of over three classes each week.

“Aligned with UnitedHealthcare’s mission, and through the power of community and world-class content, Peloton is committed to providing the motivation for people to live healthier lives,” said Cassidy Rouse, senior vice president of growth partnerships and corporate wellness, Peloton. “We are encouraged by the growth and impact of the collaboration in its first year, and we’re pleased to continue to work with UnitedHealthcare in making wellness more accessible for millions of Americans.”

Eligible UnitedHealthcare members may receive details via email about activating their Peloton App or All-Access Membership – or they can log into myuhc.com to check eligibility. Once eligible members claim their personalized code through their myuhc.com account, they can activate their 12-month subscription to a Peloton App Membership – or a three-month subscription to a Peloton All-Access Membership – at no additional cost. At the end of the 12-month subscription, UnitedHealthcare plan participants will have the opportunity to renew the Peloton App Membership at the market rate directly through Peloton; UnitedHealthcare members’ Peloton App Membership will not automatically renew beyond the 12-month offer.

Available via the Peloton App, with no equipment required, or through a Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread as an All-Access Member, eligible UnitedHealthcare members can use the offer to take thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes across various disciplines such as strength, boxing, barre, outdoor running, cycling, walking, meditation and more. The Peloton App is available on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs and Chromecast and Android TV.

More information about the collaboration is available at uhc.com/peloton.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is the leading connected fitness platform with a highly engaged community of nearly 7 million Members worldwide. A category innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton’s first-of-its-kind subscription platform seamlessly combines innovative hardware, distinctive software, and exclusive content. Its world-renowned instructors, coach and motivate Members to be the best version of themselves anytime, anywhere. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton continues to scale across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com.

*Program available to UnitedHealthcare plan participants 18 years and older with access to myuhc.com and who enroll in Peloton’s consumer subscription offering in accordance with the Peloton Terms of Service and Membership Terms; some additional limitations or state-specific restrictions may apply. UnitedHealthcare plan participants may use only one (1) code per All-Access Membership. Please check with your UnitedHealthcare representative for more information.

For a limited time, the Peloton offering is available to members enrolled in applicable fully insured UnitedHealthcare plans and participants enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Level Funded NavigateNOW, UnitedHealthcare self-funded plans, and UnitedHealthcare Level Funded plans whose employer purchases the offering. Additional details, including offer expiration date and equipment discount availability, are on https://www.myuhc.com/peloton. Members and participants must be 18+ years of age and register for an account with Peloton. Members and participants that own a Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread can redeem a 3-month All-Access Membership. Limit one code redemption per member or participant. All services provided by Peloton directly to consumers are governed by Peloton’s Membership Terms, located at https://www.onepeloton.com/membershipterms. Equipment offer void in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., for members enrolled in applicable fully insured UnitedHealthcare plans. Peloton Bike, Bike+ or Tread purchase requires an All-Access Membership to access content. All prices are exclusive of applicable taxes. Offer applied at checkout. No substitutions. Peloton equipment discount is limited to a purchase of one unit of each equipment type per member or participant. Void where prohibited. Not transferable. The information provided under this program is for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be nor should be construed as medical advice. Members and participants should consult with an appropriate health care professional before beginning any exercise program and/or to determine what may be right for them. The value of this offering may be taxable. Members and participants should consult with an appropriate tax professional to determine if they have any tax obligations from having access to this offering at no additional cost.