Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Global Depositary Receipt Program of Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the Global Depositary Receipt (“GDR”) program of Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. The GDRs are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol “LEPU”.

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Lepu”) is a provider of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and medical care solutions across the life cycle of cardiovascular disease management. Lepu is headquartered in Beijing, P.R. China and its A shares are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the stock code 300003.SZ.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (September 2022).

Depositary Receipt Information Country Incorporated under the laws of People’s Republic of China Custodian Bank Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited Effective Date September 21, 2022 GDR CUSIP Regulation S GDR: 52678P205 Rule 144A GDR: 52678P106 ISIN Regulation S GDR: US52678P2056 Rule 144A GDR: US52678P1066 Symbol LEPU Exchange SIX Swiss Exchange Current Ratio 1 GDR: 5 A shares Eligibility Euroclear; Clearstream; DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts Head of Depositary Receipts New Business

Development Daniel Clark William Ng Tel: +1 212 250 3547 Tel: +852 2203 7889 www.adr.db.com Markets Distribution adr@db.com London Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500 gtb.db.com New York Tel: +1 212 250 9100

