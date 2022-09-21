IperionX Commissions Mineral Demonstration Facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq | ASX: IPX)

IperionX has successfully commissioned Stage 2 of its Mineral Demonstration Facility (“MDF”) at the Titan Project in Tennessee, U.S.A., to produce a critical mineral concentrate rich in titanium and rare earth minerals.





Stage 1 of the processing facility includes fine particle removal (<45 microns) via water, utilizing only hydro-cyclones, to produce a product ready for heavy mineral wet concentration.





The Stage 2 processing upgrade consists of a series of water gravity spirals that separate valuable heavy minerals into a titanium, zircon and rare earth concentrate. The MDF operation is an important element in IperionX’s outreach to a wide range of stakeholders and it highlights the low impact, sustainable nature of potential future operations at the Titan Project.





A final Stage 3 upgrade will be commissioned later this year and will employ flotation and magnetic separation to produce separated rare earth mineral, zircon and titanium products. These valuable products will be used to accelerate customer offtake negotiations and as an important feedstock for IperionX’s R&D projects across low carbon synthetic rutile and titanium metal production.





IperionX has significantly advanced the Titan Project feasibility study metallurgical test work, including optimization flotation test work for rare earth minerals, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.





IperionX is also evaluating a low capital, phased development approach for the Titan project that is likely to reduce upfront capex, lower execution risk and potentially accelerate the permit application timeline.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, CEO and Managing Director said:

“We are committed to developing a world class critical minerals operation in Tennessee that will play an important role in sustainably re-shoring American jobs and supply chains.

The successful commissioning of the second stage of our Mineral Demonstration Facility is an important milestone to this commitment, and provides a new platform to accelerate our customer engagement as well as educating our stakeholders and the broader community of the low impact, sustainable nature of potential operations in the region.”

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. IperionX is producing titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its operational pilot facility in Utah, and will be rapidly scaling the production from this facility in 2022. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

