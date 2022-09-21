SG Blocks Announces Addition of New U.S. Military Client

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced that the Company has received a new 3rd party supplier client with the U.S. Military as the end user, in which SG Blocks is building container-based, military modules that can operate as both stand-alone units as well as complexed together.

These units will be used for administrative offices, with the building serving the purpose of refitting and dry-docking military vessels. The value of the initial contract is approximately $750,000. The project is currently anticipated to conclude in Q4 of 2022.

“We are always proud to work with the U.S. Military, it’s not only rewarding but these kinds of builds are typically our bread and butter,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “This client is a fantastic addition to our factory floor. We are well-versed in building for the U.S Government. Clients who allow for scalability and regular, repetitive orders are ideal as it creates consistent work and aligns with our manufacturing philosophy to repeat and scale what we do best.”

The Company will provide further updates as the project progresses and as any additional contracts with the client are annexed.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, meeting the growing demand for safe and green construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company creates purpose built, pre-fabricated modules from wood, steel, and shipping containers into supreme structures. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

