OriginClear Teams Up with Real Estate Leader for Off-Grid Housing

As people move into attractive cities and states, developers are looking at more affordable land off the grid. Instead of paying millions for sewage connections, they are learning they can sign a contract for self-sufficient water service, sometimes without any up-front costs. OriginClear’s Water On Demand™ water treatment finance program enables users to become self-sufficient for water, without requiring a large up front capital expense – users can simply pay for usage. (Image — OriginClear)

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OriginClear Inc. (OTC Pink: OCLN), the Clean Water Innovation Hub™, announces its collaboration with Inc. 500 real estate pioneer Ivan Anz to develop off-grid housing solutions. Ivan founded PhilanthroInvestors™, which promotes human welfare while earning a financial return.

“As people move into attractive cities and states, developers are looking at more affordable land off the grid,” said Ivan Anz, an OriginClear advisor. “Instead of paying millions for sewage connections, they are learning they can sign a contract for self-sufficient water service, sometimes without any up-front costs!”

OriginClear’s Water On Demand™ water treatment finance program enables users to become self-sufficient for water, without requiring a large up front capital expense – users can simply pay for usage, what OriginClear calls Water Like An Oil Well™.

With OriginClear’s support, Ivan Anz is now in talks for the use of OriginClear’s products in off-grid housing developments now in planning, in Utah and Florida.

“Even before launching Water On Demand, we started to see demand for off-grid development,” said Riggs Eckelberry, OriginClear CEO. “As just one example, we helped a Pennsylvania car dealership expand onto much less expensive land, by providing independent water treatment (case study). Now, we can even help developers avoid the upfront capital cost of such a system.”

Ivan Anz built Equity & Help, achieving recognition as part of the Inc. 500 in 2019, 2020, and 2021 for its unique program for helping renters get their first home. He went on to create PhilanthroInvestors, expanding beyond real estate to water, the environment, health, and education. He became an OriginClear advisor in 2020 and has lectured extensively to investors in the US and Latin America on the potential for water investments.

About OriginClear Inc.

Once a government monopoly, clean water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating and recycling their own water, helping to reduce the burden on municipal systems and save on fast-rising water rates while also responding to the challenge of climate change. That’s good for business and good for sustainability, and now the innovative fintech, Water On Demand™, is fueling this movement. For the first time, Clean Water is becoming an investable asset, open to Main Street investors, with the potential for generational royalties. OriginClear® is the Clean Water Innovation Hub™ for both Water On Demand and Modular Water Systems™ – a leader in onsite, prefabricated systems made with sophisticated materials that can last decades. Get live weekly updates every Thursday by signing up at www.originclear.com/ceo.

For more information, visit the company’s website: https://www.originclear.com/

