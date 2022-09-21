Vecima’s Community Cache Solution to Help Blue Stream Fiber Reclaim Video Bandwidth to Fuel Broadband Speeds

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Blue Stream Fiber, a Florida-based telecommunications provider offering gigabit-speed broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers, will deploy Vecima’s Community Cache solution to save bandwidth used for video delivery and improve the broadband experience for its subscribers.

Vecima’s Community Cache solution allows operators to increase bandwidth available for data services, deploy the latest IPTV user interfaces, and support legacy video delivery. Locally deployed MediaScale MicroCaches aggregate traffic for video served to the community, freeing up valuable network capacity for high-speed broadband, resulting in lower latency, higher quality video. Vecima’s industry leading commercial and hospitality video products, Terrace IQ, and Terrace TC600E, connect to the MicroCache to locally generate a QAM and analog lineup for existing coax networks.

“Blue Stream Fiber delivers Florida’s best internet and video,” said Joshua Turiano, Senior Vice President of Engineering for Blue Stream Fiber. “By deploying Vecima’s MicroCaches across our network, we expect to drive even faster speeds by freeing up video bandwidth and claiming it for high-speed broadband services. What’s more, we’re improving video quality and giving our customers the feature-rich TV experience we’re known for.”

The MediaScale MicroCache utilizes the same highly flexible, next-generation software for live, time shifted linear, recorded DVR, and video on demand (VOD) adaptive bitrate (ABR) IPTV streaming as other products within the portfolio. The architecture is designed to allow multiple tiers of caching to optimize network efficiency. The latest iteration of Vecima’s Cache software complies with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance Open Caching standard to enable caching of video for an operator’s own video service in addition to caching video from over-the-top applications.

“Vecima’s Community Cache solution is the ideal solution for Blue Stream Fiber, as it solves the challenge many service providers face when servicing multi-dwelling units and private communities,” said Dan Gledhill, Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Vecima. “Blue Stream can continue to provide the highest quality IP and QAM video to homes and common areas while also incrementally improving broadband speeds for residents.”

Learn more about Vecima’s Community Cache solution on vecima.com.

About Blue Stream Fiber

Blue Stream Fiber provides customers throughout Florida with the most advanced broadband, television, and voice products all over 100% gigabit capable networks. With a 40-year history of providing customers with local and high-touch customer service, Blue Stream Fiber has partnered with many HOAs, COAS, and developers across the state to provide services tailored to their needs.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.

Learn more at vecima.com.