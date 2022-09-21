Inworld AI Becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, Empowering Developers to Easily Populate their Virtual Worlds with Lifelike AI Characters

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inworld AI, a creative suite for building AI characters, today announced it is one step closer to revolutionizing how people engage with games and other media by becoming a Unity Verified Solutions Partner. As a Verified Solutions Partner, Inworld has been certified by Unity as a game developer tool that provides a seamless experience for Unity developers and is now available in the Unity asset store. Inworld users can integrate AI characters into games and experiences built with the Unity engine, unlocking more social, immersive, and engaging experiences.

“The demand for immersive content and experiences is rising, ushering in a thriving creator economy and unlocking opportunities for individual developers,” said Srini Ananth, Managing Director at Intel Capital. “Inworld has quickly become a trusted resource for developers, who are flocking to the platform to create AI-powered virtual characters with human-like speech, facial gestures and body language.”

Unity is the world’s leading real-time development platform (game engine) for online games. Verified Solutions Partners are professional caliber third-party tools, plug-ins, SDKs, and other technical solutions. Being a Verified Solutions Partner means that Inworld’s platform is available on the Unity Asset Store and passed Unity’s quality assurance testing. This will allow creators, studios, and brands the ability to unlock exciting creative and commercial opportunities.

Inworld uses advanced AI to build generative characters whose personalities, thoughts, memories, and behaviors are designed to mimic the deeply social nature of human interaction bringing characters to life for gaming, metaverse, and business applications. The Inworld platform features a no-code studio that makes the creation of AI characters accessible to writers, designers, and creators. While virtual worlds have become more immersive, realistic, and open, interactions with characters have remained relatively static, relying on scripted dialogue and behavior. The company recently closed its Series A funding round, bringing the total amount the company has raised to approximately $70 million. Inworld’s mission is to be at the forefront of creating richer social interactions for immersive digital worlds.

“Unity has transformed the gaming and media landscape by empowering millions of creators, from Fortune 500 companies to indie game developers, with accessible, real-time character, scene, and world building,” said Ilya Gelfenbeyn, Inworld CEO. “As a Unity Verified Solutions Partner, we’re excited to support these same creators, indie developers, AAA studios, and brands using the Unity platform to build revolutionary interactive experiences through our no-code platform for creating AI characters.”

Inworld can be accessed on the Unity Asset Store or at https://inworld.ai.

About Inworld AI

Inworld AI is a creative suite for creating AI characters for gaming, the metaverse, VR/AR, and immersive experiences. Inworld’s founders pioneered conversational AI platforms and generative models at API.AI (acquired by Google and now known as Dialogflow), Google, and DeepMind. The company continues to build its talented team, with experts in generative language models, emotions, speech synthesis, multimodal interaction, design, and 3D animation. Inworld is funded by investors including Section 32, Intel Capital, Founders Fund, Accelerator Investments LLC, BITKRAFT Ventures, First Spark Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, Kleiner Perkins, CRV, Meta, Microsoft’s M12 fund, Micron Ventures, LG Technology Ventures, NTT Docomo Ventures, and SK Telecom Venture Capital. Inworld was one of six companies selected for the 2022 Disney Accelerator. For more information, visit https://inworld.ai.