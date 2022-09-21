605 Collaborates With Conviva to Enrich Cross-screen Measurement​ of Content and Advertising Across Premium Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution, announced today a data and technology collaboration agreement with Convi​v​a, the leading streaming a​nalytics platform. This collaboration will bring de-duplicated, standardized data to video and advertising industry customers worldwide, enabling full-census measurement of content and advertising across premium video. Standardizing publisher first-party streaming data as the foundation for 605’s cross-platform measurement reporting, at scale, will enable new levels of analysis, accuracy and data actionability to drive meaningful outcomes.

The agreement leverages Conviva​'s​ census-level, streaming analytics pipeline, which standardizes, cleanses and normalizes in real time to deliver accurate and contextual data at scale and 605​'s​ linear and time-shifted data, to create content and advertising measurement and attribution outputs for publishers, agencies and brands.​ This new approach will bring a more accurate and comprehensive perspective to customer insights on media consumption.

Kristin Dolan, CEO of 605, commented, “For too long measurement in the U.S. has been fragmented and incapable of giving either the sell-side or the buy-side a consistent view of ad and content consumption in U.S. households. Through our collaboration with Conviva we will provide programmers, brands and agencies with timely and meaningful metrics to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their content and advertising.”

605’s multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 34 million households across over 200 U.S. markets. The Conviva platform processes nearly 3 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion applications streaming on devices.

“The industry and leading publishers worldwide have come to expect accurate and contextualized streaming data, at Internet scale, from Conviva. As a streaming analytics company, we’re focused on helping anyone who wants to standardize their data and make it actionable in real time,” said Marc Goldstein, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Conviva. “This agreement with 605 will accelerate cross-platform video measurement initiatives, making available real-time streaming analytics directly to advertising ecosystem measurement and attribution partners."

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, attribution, planning, optimization and analytical solutions including a new media trading currency to allow willing buyers and sellers of media to transact. 605’s multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 34 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

About Conviva

Conviva is the only global streaming analytics platform for big data that collects, standardizes, and puts trillions of streaming data points in context, in real time. With Conviva, streaming businesses can understand real-world human experiences within seconds of observation and take action to grow their business ahead of the competition. The Conviva platform provides comprehensive, continuous, census-level measurement through real-time, server side sessionization at scale. It includes first-of-its kind-innovations like time-state analytics and AI automated data modeling. Using a single full stack sensor at the source, coupled with a single big data pipeline, Conviva’s 60+ patent platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to acquire, engage, monetize and retain their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock incredible opportunity with streaming analytics. To learn more, visit www.conviva.com.