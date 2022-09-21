INTERMIX Partners with Affirm to Bring Shoppers Flexible Ways to Pay

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTERMIX, the trend-setting fashion boutique for designer clothing, shoes, bags and more, announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Eligible shoppers can choose flexible and transparent ways to pay for the designers and brands they love across INTERMIX online, in-store, and Designer Re/Mix hub.

INTERMIX’s Designer Re/Mix is a hub of the most established, innovative, and noteworthy design talent - with a unique POV that you will only find at INTERMIX. Brands like Des Phemmes, Altuzarra, Nue Studio, Area, LAPOINTE, Bevza, and Laquan Smith will have specialized boutique experiences in six INTERMIX locations: Madison Ave., Soho, Bal Harbour, Beverly Hills, Robertson, and Rush Street in Chicago, as well as online, where eligible customers can use Affirm to pay for their purchase.

By selecting Affirm at checkout, approved INTERMIX customers can choose the payment option that works best for them, ranging from four interest-free biweekly payments to monthly payment options. They are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront, as Affirm never charges customers any late or hidden fees.

"At INTERMIX, shopping is personalized, easy and fun. We’re committed to providing our customers with the most seamless shopping experience, whether that’s curating the best designer assortment, showing them how to put it together, or giving them the ability to pay over time," said Karen Katz, interim CEO, INTERMIX. “Our partnership with Affirm will allow our clients more payment flexibility and price transparency in the way they pay. As we continue to scale, we are looking at digital investments that will improve the overall customer experience and enable us to offer a highly personalized boutique shopping experience across both channels."

“As many of our consumers begin to leave their homes to attend in-person events and return to the office, we are eager to bring them a way to build their wardrobes while taking control of their finances,” said Geoff Kott, Affirm’s Chief Revenue Officer. “By partnering with INTERMIX, we are able to bring flexible and transparent payment options to shoppers who want to look and feel their best, without worrying about late or hidden fees.”

INTERMIX joins Affirm’s network of nearly 14 million consumers and 235,000 merchants, including Gucci, Ulla Johnson, Neiman Marcus, Theory, Shopify, Walmart, Target, and more. By offering Affirm at checkout, merchants can reach new customers, drive overall sales, increase average order value and customer repurchase rates.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

AFRM-F

About INTERMIX

INTERMIX is a highly curated, omni-channel women’s fashion business comprised of 29 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993, Intermix delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.