Smartsheet Helps Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken Stay Ahead in the Fast-moving Sports and Entertainment Industry

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today shared new details about the role Smartsheet played in helping the Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken successfully navigate a record-breaking first year with a more powerful, flexible collaborative work management platform.

Climate Pledge Arena opened in October 2021, making history as the first net zero–certified venue in the world, powered exclusively by renewable energy. The Sports Business Journal named Climate Pledge Arena Facility of the Year in 2022. The arena is also home to the National Hockey League’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken, who played their first season in 2021. As a sports and entertainment startup creating a new brand and arena experience from the ground up during a global pandemic, the organizations needed a powerful yet flexible technology platform that could move and adapt as quickly as they were asking their teams, partners, and vendors to.

“Smartsheet gives us the insight we need to easily track every concert and sporting event to make sure it’s all on schedule,” said Rosie Selle, vice president of marketing at Climate Pledge Arena. “It gives us all of the event information, such as key dates and ticket sales, in one place for multiple departments to access at any time. We recently announced five shows and put them all on sale, with 18 assets for each show. That process was very smooth because of Smartsheet.”

Prior to adopting Smartsheet, many of the arena’s teams relied on traditional spreadsheet software and email to manage events and communicate with each other. Now teams across both organizations use Smartsheet to create flexible, customized processes for managing their work. For example:

Using Smartsheet, Climate Pledge Arena marketing has streamlined and automated its event management and ticket sales processes. Smartsheet organizes all event information in real time, manages event schedules, helps the team collaborate to keep projects on track, and creates a single source of truth for tracking the many moving pieces of events hosted at the arena.

The Seattle Kraken sales and ticketing team takes advantage of Smartsheet to manage its premium suite ticket inventory, including schedules, availability, food ordering, suite donation, and primary contacts. The team is also using custom reports in Smartsheet to save 4-5 hours per week previously spent manually building ticketing reports. During events, the Smartsheet mobile app enables vital, real-time communication about suite customers’ needs, creating a better guest experience for their most discerning clientele.

Arena marketing employees also use Brandfolder, Smartsheet’s award-winning digital asset management platform, to store all arena and event branding assets, such as the arena’s digital media kit.

Climate Pledge Arena is now exploring rolling out Smartsheet to additional departments to drive new efficiencies for the organization as a whole.

“The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena achieved so much in their first year, and we’re proud of the role our platform played in helping them create new, better ways of working so they could move faster towards their goals,” said Andrew Bennett, chief marketing officer at Smartsheet. “Smartsheet runs on the belief that we can empower anyone to drive meaningful change, and it’s been amazing to see our mission come to life with these two incredibly innovative organizations.”

In addition to being a key technology provider, Smartsheet is also an official presenting partner for Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken and the title partner for the Community Rink at Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle. The strategic five-year partnership recognizes both organizations’ shared values in changing the way the world works and plays.

