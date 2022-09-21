Allvue Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with IQ-EQ

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, announced today that they have formed a strategic alliance with IQ-EQ to provide back office servicing to private debt and CLO managers. IQ-EQ offers a comprehensive range of compliance, administration asset, securitization and advisory services.

Through this partnership, Allvue’s clients will have the option to leverage IQ-EQ’s back office servicing and capital markets advisory offering. Private debt firms and CLO managers that leverage Allvue’s technology solutions can receive support from IQ-EQ throughout the lifecycle of loans from origination to settlement for both lenders and borrowers. IQ-EQ’s significant experience in the debt markets will ensure that Allvue’s clients have the right tools to source new business opportunities and manage their businesses efficiently and cost-effectively.

IQ-EQ’s clients will be able to take advantage of the full front to back integration offered through leveraging the Allvue front office platform including one technology to automate their processes across the entire investment lifecycle.

“With the private debt market enjoying a period of unprecedented growth, our clients need comprehensive tools that will help them navigate increasing regulation, complexity, and rapid technological change,” said Ryan Keough, Chief Revenue Officer at Allvue. “Our alliance with IQ-EQ, a firm with a proven track record as a trusted partner for global investors, will guarantee our clients are equipped with high-quality and personalized advisory services as they bolster their back office systems.”

IQ-EQ will specifically support clients utilizing Allvue’s Investment Accounting and Compliance solutions. As a trusted advisor to clients utilizing these products, IQ-EQ will counsel private debt and CLO managers about how they can maximize the benefits of these comprehensive back office solutions.

“We are very excited to build upon our partnership with Allvue and bring to life the most sophisticated end to end back-office solution for Private Debt and CLO managers,” said Emma Crabtree, Chief Commercial Officer at IQ-EQ. “In this dynamic and changing market, we require efficient and comprehensive tools that will reduce operational risks and provide a more holistic offering to our clients.”

The alliance advances Allvue’s commitment to enhancing their clients’ investment processes. Last year, Allvue announced the launch of the Private Equity and Venture Capital Essentials platform, which is tailored to support emerging equity managers on accounting, reporting, and investor communications.

About Allvue

Allvue is a leading provider of technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets industry. Its mission is to empower superior investment decisions by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Allvue’s software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite, serving investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners, limited partners, fund administrators, and banks.

Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, two leading providers of investment technology solutions. Allvue is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on multiple asset classes, Allvue’s software solutions allow its clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows, and delivering enhanced analytics.

About IQ-EQ

IQ-EQ are a leading investor services group employing 4000+ people across 24 jurisdictions globally. The company brings together a rare combination of global technical expertise and a deep understanding of its clients' needs. IQ-EQ have the know-how and the know you to deliver for its clients – fund managers, multinational companies, family offices and private clients operating worldwide. For more information, visit iqeq.com.