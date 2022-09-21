Cubic Transportation Systems Expands Partnership With New England Traffic Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITS WORLD CONGRESS 2022--Today at ITS World Congress 2022, Cubic Transportation Systems (Cubic) announced its expanded relationship with longstanding partner New England Traffic Solutions (NETS), a provider of advanced technologies enabling the safe, dynamic movement of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The collaboration now provides a single point of contact for their combined customers, coupled with the outstanding customer service and support teams at NETS to further provide Central Management Systems and Detection solutions across the Northeast.

Additionally, the partnership now broadens Cubic’s Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) solution footprint in the Northeast with NETS taking on additional territories in New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

According to a recent report, the global smart transportation market size is estimated to reach $285.12 billion by 2030—up 12.6% from 2022. As such, the need for efficient management systems is predicted to increase with the growing number of on-road cars and the reduced efficiency of existing transport infrastructure. This makes the growing Cubic and NETS partnership timely.

“We are energized by our evolving work with New England Traffic Solutions, given the team’s demonstrated leadership in bringing our ITS solutions to the communities that need them most. The area is home to major metropolitan areas in need of reduced congestion, safer travel, and improved commutes. We are proud to be a part of the transformation,” said Scott Schafer, sales director, ITS, Cubic. “We are confident that this partnership will continue our combined market growth and make a difference to citizens across the Northeast.”

NETS offers scalable traffic management solutions, providing agencies of all sizes opportunities to advance their comprehensive transportation management systems. This approach readily complements Cubic’s integrated transport and traffic management solutions that lay the groundwork today for tomorrow’s multimodal transportation networks.

“Our journey with Cubic Transportation Systems over the past five years has been mutually beneficial as it relates to accomplishing our respective yet aligned smarter transportation missions,” said Claudio Vecchiarino, vice president at NETS. “We look forward to seeing how this expanded partnership will further fuel growth where it is needed and ultimately save more lives.”

