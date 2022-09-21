Global Audio Streaming Platform TuneIn Ramps Up Linear Listening Experience via Deal with Content and Production Leader Bleav

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, today announced a partnership deal with Bleav. Bleav distributes one of the largest libraries of sports and culture shows in the world, with former pro athletes as hosts.

Bleav’s sports content fans can now access shows in a unique live-style linear format. This will allow them to discover new content in real-time, allowing listeners to go back and listen on-demand to the programming that piques their interests the most. Gone are the days of panic around finding new and engaging shows based on an individual’s personal interest.

The deal exemplifies TuneIn’s ongoing growth initiatives focused on sports content. With our recent football, tennis, soccer and college football developments, this partnership showcases the company’s comprehensive sports content catalog availability. Fans will now have unparalleled accessibility to commentary and insights regardless of what their favorite sport may be.

Listeners can expect:

Elevated Streaming: Programming will be available to TuneIn listeners at all levels of subscription levels 24/7.

Programming will be available to TuneIn listeners at all levels of subscription levels 24/7. Comprehensive Sports Programming: TuneIn will be adding 500 shows, 800 hosts with a combined 40M followers, 1000 hours of original content per month and networks covering MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, NHL, soccer, betting, pop culture and more.

TuneIn will be adding 500 shows, 800 hosts with a combined 40M followers, 1000 hours of original content per month and networks covering MLB, NBA, NCAAF, NCAAB, SEC, NHL, soccer, betting, pop culture and more. Global Streaming Access: Bleav content will be available to all listeners, no matter where in the world they are.

“Podcasts are essential for modern sports fans. It is how many stay informed, entertained and connected with their favorite teams or athletes, from anywhere in the world. This partnership with Bleav, layers on that extra depth of sports insight and access to make TuneIn the ideal location for the total sports audio experience,” said Richard Stern, CEO, TuneIn. “Access to new podcasts and the conversations occurring during them is a huge part of the power of audio for consumers. Through this deal we know our listeners will be guided in the right direction on their sports audio discovery journey through the addition of programming from Bleav.”

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Cortana, as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose and Tesla. Go to https://TuneIn.com/get-tunein/ to learn more.

To sign up for TuneIn and to learn more visit: https://tunein.com/premium/

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices including Tesla and Alexa, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NHL, EPL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About Bleav:

This is Bleav. Every Team. Every Topic. Everywhere.

Bleav (pronounced believe) is a sports and entertainment omnichannel production company. We specialize in producing premium, digital sports and pop culture content for all passionate fanbases. Our content can be heard, watched, and read across your favorite podcast, audio, video, streaming, digital, and social media platforms. #WeBleav