Matter Goes with Gusto: A Creative Content House for Brands that See the Big Picture

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gusto – a Matter company and creative content house specializing in commercials, branded content, podcasting, original shows, and branded entertainment – announces its brand launch today. With a team of 25 dedicated, talented professionals, Gusto does more than tell great stories with branded video and audio – it exists as an ambitious yet supportive extension of the brands it elevates.

“The brand launch of Matter’s video and audio services as Gusto was a strategic decision aimed at clearly communicating the team’s capabilities and bringing programs to the next level,” said Scott Signore, Matter Principle and CEO. “For more than a decade, we’ve understood the value that high-quality branded content adds to integrated PR and marketing campaigns, and the Gusto brand will better position our team both with clients who already know our work, and companies that demand top-tier production.”

Based in the vibrant creative community of Newburyport, MA – complete with a state-of-the-art video and podcast production studio – Gusto’s producers, editors, animators and cinematographers deliver high-performance assets that help clients inform, engage and inspire the groups they want to reach. From commercials to brand anthems, immersive-event production to podcasts, the team balances laid-back creativity with organized professionalism to create with intention and purpose.

“While today marks Gusto’s formal introduction to the world of creative thinkers and doers, our team has been inspiring award-winning results for well-known brands and growing businesses since 2011 under the Matter brand,” said Tim Bradley, Executive Producer and Vice President of Gusto. “Our experience runs deep across disciplines and industries, and we approach every project we touch with a spirit of discovery and collaboration that brings brands’ best ideas to life – and to the top of the conversation.”

So, are you ready to go with gusto? Visit https://www.letsgusto.com to learn more and reach out today.

With nearly 300 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies, Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices throughout North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.