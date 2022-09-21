One Inc Announces Partnership with SECURA Insurance

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--One Inc, the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Wisconsin-based SECURA Insurance, has selected One Inc’s full best-in-class suite of digital payment solutions PremiumPay® and ClaimsPay®, for both inbound and outbound payments for one of its insurance products. The result is seamless handling for inbound customer payments, paired with faster claims disbursal and closing, ultimately allowing SECURA to better manage their customers’ needs and reduce operational costs. SECURA is planning to deploy and integrate One Inc’s suite of digital payments for one product line as the carrier begins evolving its digital payment experience.

For more than 100 years, SECURA has been dedicated to exceeding the needs and expectations of its policyholders and independent agents through the delivery of superior products and unsurpassed customer service. Headquartered in Neenah, WI, SECURA is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states with approximately 550 independent insurance agents representing the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, agribusiness, personal, farm, nonprofit, and special events products.

“Since its inception, SECURA’s focus has always been about the value of personal relationships, providing peace of mind and protection to our customers, and today, those priorities extend to the way we manage payment touch points,” said Mary Gronbach, Director of Finance & Investments at SECURA. “One Inc understands this evolution, and we are confident this first step of our partnership will pave the way for future growth in our digital payments.”

“We’re excited SECURA is making an investment towards digital transformation using One Inc’s full suite of products,” said Ian Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer at One Inc. “By leveraging our network this way, SECURA will be able to drive payments efficiencies and fluidly adopt to new technology, two crucial elements needed to meet and exceed the needs of their customers and stay competitive.”

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claim payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

ABOUT SECURA INSURANCE

SECURA Insurance, headquartered in Neenah, WI, is a regional group of property-casualty insurance companies operating in 13 states. Approximately 550 independent insurance agents represent the group, which provides a broad range of competitive commercial, personal, farm, nonprofit, and special events products. SECURA Insurance is known for providing exceptional service to its agents and policyholders since 1900 and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best for its excellent ability to meet policyholder obligations. It is a Ward's Top 50 company for outstanding results in financial performance and consistency over a five-year period, and it is a certified Great Place to Work. Visit www.secura.net to learn more.