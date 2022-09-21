DemandScience and the New England Patriots Kick Off New Partnership

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced it is now the Official B2B Data Partner of the New England Patriots, one of the world’s most iconic and successful teams in professional sports. The relationship is the company’s newest partnership with organizations that use the power of data to win in competitive situations and markets.

“We are honored to have DemandScience as an official partner and look forward to a longstanding relationship as we work together to provide our global fanbase with an exciting team every season,” said Murray Kohl, New England Patriots Vice President of Sales. “We are also proud to help DemandScience highlight the vital role that accurate data and analytics plays in building success.”

The partnership between DemandScience and the Patriots will include in-stadium signage, season-long integrated media and broadcast programming, customer hospitality, and B2B marketing opportunities.

“Partnering with the New England Patriots fits perfectly with our mission to help our B2B customers use data to meet and exceed their business goals,” explained Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “The Patriots are an incredible example of how the strategic use of data can change the trajectory of an organization. Not only have the Pats won six Super Bowls, but they are also an industry leader in using data and analytics to drive sustainable, repeatable, and measurable success.”

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

ABOUT KRAFT SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT

Kraft Sports + Entertainment, a division of the Kraft Group, oversees marketing, sales, content development, and event operations for the New England Patriots, the New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium. Led by Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Kraft Sports + Entertainment has set the standard for delivering world-class concerts and sporting events in New England for more than 20 years.