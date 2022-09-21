Air Liquide, Chevron, Keppel Infrastructure, and PetroChina Form Consortium to Explore CCUS Solutions in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Liquide, Chevron, Keppel Infrastructure, and PetroChina1 announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a consortium which will aim to evaluate and advance the development of large-scale carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) solutions and integrated infrastructure in Singapore.

The consortium intends to research, test, and develop technological, logistical, and operational solutions for CCUS in Singapore. In doing so, the consortium will look to provide industry-wide CCUS integrated infrastructure, primarily to support the energy and chemicals sector, by capturing and aggregating carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from large industrial emitters at a centralized collection facility.

The CO 2 could then be utilized to make useful products, such as plastics, fuels, and cement, and/or transported through either pipelines or ships to suitable reservoirs in the Asia Pacific region for sequestration via a process of injecting CO 2 into deep underground geologic formations for permanent and secure storage.

Michele Gritti, vice president, Large Industries and Energy Transition, Air Liquide SEA Cluster, said: “Supporting the decarbonization of industry to help address the urgency of climate change is a priority. We are pleased to collaborate with Keppel Infrastructure, Chevron, and PetroChina in this decarbonization endeavor, leveraging our expertise and experience in carbon capture, purification, and liquefaction to build a comprehensive carbon capture decarbonization solution. In line with its Climate Objectives, Air Liquide is committed to support Singapore’s drive to achieve net-zero by 2050.”

Chris Powers, vice president, CCUS, Chevron New Energies, said: “Chevron believes the future of energy is lower carbon, and we are committed to advancing technologies and forming strategic relationships to make it happen. We look forward to working with like-minded collaborators to progress and advance the development of large-scale CCUS solutions in the Asia Pacific region for decades to come.”

Chua Yong Hwee, executive director (New Energy), Keppel Infrastructure, said: “Hard-to-abate sectors need to leverage technology and innovation to transit towards net zero CO 2 emissions. Keppel Infrastructure is well-positioned to support efforts to decarbonize key sectors, given our experience as a leading developer, technology solutions provider and operator of energy and environmental infrastructure in Singapore and the region. In line with Keppel’s Vision, 2030, which places sustainability at the core of its strategy, our collaboration with Air Liquide, Chevron and PetroChina will enable us to take another step towards addressing Singapore’s needs for a low carbon economy.”

Li Shaolin, managing director of PetroChina International (Singapore), said: “There are various pathways to decarbonization, and CCUS has been identified as a strategic pathway to be thoroughly evaluated and developed. PetroChina is pleased to be part of this consortium with Air Liquide, Keppel Infrastructure and Chevron; a partnership that will leverage one another’s strengths, capabilities and respective ecosystems towards the advancement of large-scale CCUS solutions in Singapore. Participating in this initiative is our commitment to ensure harmony between the development of the energy industry and the environment, as we endeavor to make meaningful contributions towards Singapore’s goal of achieving Net Zero.”

1 Through Air Liquide Singapore Pte Ltd, Chevron New Venture Pte Ltd, Keppel Energy Ventures Pte Ltd, and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd respectively.

About Air Liquide Singapore

Air Liquide Singapore (ALSg), a fully-owned subsidiary of Air Liquide Group, started its operations in 1911 and now employs close to 800 employees. With assets of more than S$1 billion, ALSg operates the largest network of air separation plants and gas production facilities, strategically located on 21 sites in Singapore. ALSg has come a long way since, partnering with diverse industry players to support the Singapore economy through a unique blend of advanced equipment, processes & systems, supported by a highly engaged and competent workforce.

For more information, please visit https://sg.airliquide.com/

About Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd

Keppel Infrastructure (KI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company providing solutions for sustainable urbanisation. KI provides solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges through its power & gas, environment and new energy businesses by leveraging its proprietary technology, strong technical expertise and proven operating capabilities.

KI has a track record of developing energy and environmental infrastructure end-to-end, including power generation assets, waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities, large-scale district cooling systems, as well as NEWater and desalination plants. In Singapore, it operates a 1,300-megawatt high efficiency gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a utility pipe rack and pipe line network in Jurong Island. It is also Singapore’s leading electricity retailer, and the first and largest district cooling systems developer and service provider. Globally, through Keppel Seghers, it is one of the leading WTE technology providers with more than 100 project references in 20 countries.

KI is expanding its presence, in Singapore and overseas, in areas such as power generation, waste management, district cooling, renewables and energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other clean energy opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.kepinfra.com

About Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines.

For more information, please visit www.chevron.com

About PetroChina

PetroChina is one of the major oil and gas producers and distributors in China, and also a significant player in the global oil and gas industry. We engage in a wide range of activities related to oil, natural gas and new energies and materials, with a strategic focus on innovation, sustainable resources, market alignment, internationalization, and green and low-carbon development. While our focus remains on our core business, and advancing our business strategies of reform and innovation, quality and profitability as well as corporate governance, we believe in maintaining a strong stewardship role towards the environment. As part of our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, we will actively seize opportunities for low-carbon transformation, and accelerate the process of building up new capacities for green development. This will enable us to create, and share a cleaner, greener and brighter future with all our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.petrochina.com.cn/ptr/

