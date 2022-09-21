TimelyMD Earns Prestigious URAC Accreditation for Telehealth

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimelyMD, the leading virtual health and well-being solution in higher education, today announced it has earned URAC accreditation for Telehealth, becoming the first virtual care provider focused exclusively on college and university students to do so.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management, as well as the undisputed recognized leader in telehealth accreditation. By achieving this status, TimelyMD demonstrates a commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes for students using the award-winning TimelyCare platform.

Trusted to care for more than 1.5 million students at nearly 250 colleges and universities, TimelyMD allows campus partners to implement an unparalleled hybrid model of care in collaboration with on-campus resources. Free for students and available 24/7, TimelyCare offers a range of virtual medical and mental health care services, as well as care navigation, basic needs assistance and peer support. URAC accreditation for Telehealth in the Consumer-to-Provider and Provider-to-Consumer modules further differentiates TimelyCare as best-in-class.

“At TimelyMD, we wake up every day on a mission to improve the health and well-being of college students,” said Bob Booth, M.D., Chief Care Officer at TimelyMD. “Achieving URAC accreditation is an honor, further distinguishing TimelyMD as the leader and pioneer in providing high-quality, on-demand care to students.”

“By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, TimelyMD operates on the forefront of health care delivery,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “Meeting URAC’s telehealth standards means TimelyMD provides more than a platform for transaction-based appointments. It demonstrates that TimelyMD leverages technologies to advance high-quality care that promotes clinical best practices, consumer protections and care continuity among patients and providers.”

“As telehealth becomes a more widespread option, TimelyMD distinguishes itself as an established, accredited organization committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves,” Griffin said.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, digital self-care content and peer support. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing pharmacies, health care management and operations, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at https://www.urac.org/