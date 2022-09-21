nference Launches AI-Driven Platform and Expands Partnership with Mayo Clinic, Offering Access to One of the Deepest Real-World Data Sets in the Industry

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nference, a science-first software company transforming healthcare by making biomedical data computable, today announced the launch of its AI-driven nSights platform, which will allow biopharma, medical device companies, and diagnostic firms to access and directly engage with curated, de-identified healthcare data to advance research and discovery.

The company also expanded its exclusive 12-year strategic relationship with Mayo Clinic, providing nference partners and customers with access to Mayo Clinic Platform’s extensive de-identified electronic health data across a range of disease and therapeutic areas. This expanded collaboration will increase access to data-derived insights and knowledge by establishing a Mayo Clinic-branded version of nSights, called Mayo Clinic Platform_Discover, built and supported by nference to help its partners solve some of the most complex clinical challenges.

nSights is a software platform that makes real-world data available across multiple data modalities (clinical, molecular, and imaging). The platform enables data exploration, hypothesis generation, analytics, and data science capabilities, including algorithm development, for users of all backgrounds. nSights provides a longitudinal, 360-degree view of each patient by leveraging an ensemble of biomedical information, such as electronic health records, electrocardiograms, radiology images and more. Future iterations will also include digital pathology and genomics. The platform is supported by a flexible data dictionary, allowing for the generation of new patient-level features for analysis.

“The potential of electronic health data remains locked at medical centers and is frequently under-leveraged due to data complexity, privacy, and security concerns,” said Mike Koenig, chief commercial officer at nference. “Our expanded collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform provides the framework for nference’s deployment of nSights and enables our customers to access de-identified ‘patient-level’ data to drive research and development of new therapeutics. I look forward to continuing to build and fortify our partnership with the Mayo Clinic team as we work together to improve healthcare through data-derived insights and knowledge.”

As a result of the company’s partnerships with major academic medical centers like Mayo Clinic, nSights provides access to the deepest curated patient-level dataset available across all therapeutic areas, including cardiology, oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, and infectious diseases. The platform offers insights from both structured and unstructured records, representing more than 20 years of longitudinality, including data from over 520 million clinical notes, 1.3 billion lab test results, 10.2 billion flowsheets, and more.

“Over the past year, our collaboration with nference, leveraging nSights, has accelerated clinical decision support and care in significant ways," said Maneesh Goyal, chief operating officer, Mayo Clinic Platform. "Data-derived insights and knowledge help us accelerate and enhance innovation and meet the unmet needs of patients everywhere.”

About nference

Through its powerful technology platform and software, nference is transforming health care by making biomedical knowledge computable. Its partnership with Mayo Clinic has given nference an opportunity to synthesize decades of institutional knowledge, producing real-world evidence in real-time by converting large amounts of de-identified data into deep insights to advance discovery and development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Its proprietary AI-enabled software platform, nSights, has been used to accelerate life sciences research, development, and clinical care in significant ways, including biomarker discovery and validation, real-world evidence generation leveraging real-world data, early disease detection, public health policy generation and validation, and more. nference is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. Follow nference on LinkedIn and Twitter. Visit us at www.nference.com.