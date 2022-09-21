Bidgely to Discuss AI-Powered Climate Tech at Global Clean Energy Action Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will speak at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, led by Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and climate czar John Kerry, taking place September 21 to 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Global Clean Energy Action Forum brings together energy ministers from governments representing 90 percent of public investment in clean energy, international organizations, clean energy financiers, industry leaders, unions, non-governmental organizations and tech innovators to accelerate clean energy deployment commitments while responding to global energy security needs. Gupta will share his perspective on achieving today’s climate change goals through data analytics and customer-centric artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“Tackling climate change and transitioning to a clean energy economy is a global priority, and I am honored to join fellow industry leaders advocating for the use of advanced technologies to decarbonize our planet,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Bidgely is focused on developing unique climate technologies, including the only EV disaggregation patent in the world, that are critical for driving the clean energy future.”

Gupta will participate in the Business Forum session, Using Data & Technology to Strategically Engage Customers, Contractors, and Communities in Energy and Carbon Management, organized by Edison Electric Institute on Friday, September 23 at 10:15 AM local time. During the session, panelists will discuss how data, technology and market signals are key ingredients in unlocking smart energy and carbon that can deliver benefits to customers and value to the energy grid. Gupta will also highlight the success of Bidgely’s AI-driven disaggregation techniques for electric vehicle (EV) detection, managed EV charging, load shifting and more, helping its utility partners like NV Energy and Avangrid’s United Illuminating achieve energy efficiency, demand side management and decarbonization goals.

Moderated by Edison Electric Institute’s managing director of customer solutions, Adam Cooper, fellow panelists include:

Marie Steele, VP, Electrification and Energy Services, NV Energy

Ram Narayanamurthy, Program Director, Buildings RD&D, Department of Energy

Sandra Henry, President and CEO, Slipstream

Tim Unruh, Executive Director, National Association of Energy Service Companies

To learn how utilities are deploying Bidgely’s smart meter data disaggregation technology to improve customer engagement and energy efficiency, listen to Gupta’s fireside chat with NV Energy’s Marie Steele at bidgely.com/resource/iei-engaging-customers-with-technology/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.