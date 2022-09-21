LLR Partners Completes Growth Capital Investment in PCS Software

PHILADELPHIA & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LLR Partners today announced a growth investment in PCS Software (PCS), a leading transportation management (TMS) platform provider for shippers, carriers, and brokerages in North America. Existing investor Capstreet remains a minority shareholder in the business. LLR’s investment in PCS will support continued organic growth and product innovation plans as well as the pursuit of strategic acquisitions.

“Carriers and shippers are facing unrelenting complexities in the supply chain and need an end-to-end platform to access superior integrations, automation and analytics to remain competitive,” said Michael Pantilione, Partner at LLR Partners. “PCS manages the full transportation process from planning, dispatch, and asset tracking to general fleet management. We are thrilled to partner with Chris Poelma, the PCS team, and Capstreet, to continue to drive efficiency in the transportation and logistics space with our technology.”

PCS’s AI-driven transportation management platform automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single comprehensive web-based solution. For carriers, PCS automates load bundling, route optimization, and real-time driver tracking, enabling customers to increase profits and track performance. For shippers, PCS optimizes load scheduling and streamlines carrier relationships by providing a real-time view into the best pricing for every shipment, driving additional profit to shippers and giving them total visibility into their supply chain.

“LLR brings two decades of experience partnering with technology companies to help them accelerate growth,” said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS Software. “We are excited to leverage their expertise in transportation and fleet management, as well as the core drivers of business growth, to help more mid and large-sized carriers and shippers optimize their supply chain operations.”

“We’re proud of the transformation PCS has undergone over the course of our ownership, thanks to initiatives Capstreet executed in partnership with management,” said Kevin Johnson, Principal at Capstreet. “Over the last three years, we have built out the PCS management team, invested in sales and go-to-market initiatives to expand into new customer segments, upgraded the software architecture, and completed a strategic acquisition. We look forward to partnering with the LLR and PCS teams to take advantage of new opportunities.”

Vaquero Capital LLC served as financial advisor to PCS in connection with this transaction.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety and compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, visit www.PCSSoft.com.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at www.llrpartners.com/.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.