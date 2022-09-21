Avanci Welcomes Toyota as a Licensee

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Avanci announced that it has signed a patent license agreement with Toyota Motor Corporation. Toyota’s connected vehicles are now licensed to the 2G, 3G, and 4G essential patents of the 51 licensors that participate in Avanci’s automotive licensing program today, as well as others that join as licensors in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Toyota, a company striving to raise the quality and availability of mobility worldwide, to Avanci. We thank the entire Toyota team for their collaboration towards this agreement,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci.

Avanci has transformed the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction, at fixed rates, paid once for the lifetime of the vehicle. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci provides automotive manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed for their connected vehicles. With more than 80 participating automotive brands, over 100 million connected vehicles on the world’s roads are covered by an Avanci license.

About Avanci

Avanci believes that sharing patented technology in the Internet of Things era can be simpler. As an independent intermediary working at the intersection of different industries, our one-stop solution is designed to bring efficiency, convenience, and predictability to the licensing process. Since 2016, Avanci has been driving innovation forward by making connections through our marketplace. Companies with essential patents share their innovations with companies creating connected products for the IoT in one place, with one agreement, and for one fair, flat rate. In 2020, the World Economic Forum named Avanci a Technology Pioneer for its work in accelerating innovation for the Internet of Things.

