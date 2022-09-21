INNOVO® Leverages Powerful New Creative and a More Effective Approach to TV Advertising to Help Revolutionize Women’s Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Although one in three women experience Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) at some point in their lives, public and media taboos around the topic have exacerbated the physical and mental stress caused by bladder leaks, while common remedies like pads and adult diapers are often considered inconvenient and less than comfortable.

To provide women the opportunity to live life free from bladder leaks in as little as three months, consumer medical company Atlantic Therapeutics paired compelling new creative with a smart approach to television advertising to boost awareness and adoption of INNOVO®, a non-invasive solution that treats the cause of bladder weakness in women via a unique wearable technology approved by the FDA with no prescription needed.

“As we moved into 2022, we recognized our early progress in building a disruptive brand in a huge category dominated by strong incumbents,” said Susan Trent, CEO of Atlantic Therapeutics. “To accelerate that progress, we needed to deliver a highly persuasive message that motivated women to change their beliefs and behaviors around bladder leaks. And as a scaling start-up business, media efficiency was a critical element in landing the message to the right audience. That was the challenge we set to our partners.”

For a complete refresh of its commercials, INNOVO® enlisted Quirk Creative, an award-winning advertising agency specializing in video-based campaigns. Quirk Creative produced new spots that communicated the superior and clinically proven benefits of the innovative, pelvic-floor-muscle-strengthening shorts in a smart, sensitive and informative manner that both educated and engaged viewers.

“As one of the many brands we represent in Quirk’s FemHealth practice, we used our experience and expertise in the feminine healthcare space to create a unique campaign for INNOVO®’s unique solution to incontinence,” explained Wren Sieber, Creative Director at Quirk Creative. “The spot focuses on the target audience's real emotional trigger moments – first as floating dream sequences, symbolic of our audience’s desire to engage, and then again in real time, to be able to run, jump, and laugh, feeling the impact of the shorts.”

In order to effectively reach women over 35 with active lifestyles who were past or current users of products from its competitors, INNOVO® turned to Simulmedia, the leader in truly cross-channel TV advertising. Simulmedia’s patented TV+® platform helped INNOVO® forecast where its target audience would be watching TV and then activated against that audience at guaranteed scale with a national data-driven campaign.

“Our TV+® platform’s unique planning, buying, activation and measurement capabilities as well as direct access to premium video inventory from over 250 networks and streaming services enabled INNOVO® to get its ads more broadly in front of females across the U.S.,” said Dina M. Roman, Senior Vice President of Sales, Simulmedia. “This allowed the brand to cost-efficiently spread its powerful message, grow awareness and drive online sales.”

INNOVO®’s strategy resulted in a dramatic and measurable impact on all key performance metrics, including: a 265% lift in site visitors, a 199% increase in customer response rate, a 60% increase in “Add to Carts” on the company’s website and a significant 45% reduction in cost per site visitor to the company’s website.

Most importantly, the partnership and combined efforts of INNOVO®, Quirk Creative and Simulmedia ensured that hundreds of thousands of women across the U.S. no longer have to suffer or be embarrassed by incontinence and now have the opportunity to, in the words of the new TV spots, “do what we love – without worrying.”

About INNOVO®

INNOVO® is an FDA-Approved, CE-marked treatment for women suffering from Stress Urinary Incontinence. It works by delivering clinically proven, safe, non-invasive pelvic-floor stimulation via unique wearable technology. In the privacy of their own home, women can simply wear the INNOVO® shorts technology for a 30-minute pelvic floor workout. Innovative NMES (neuromuscular electrical stimulation) technology embedded in the INNOVO® shorts does the work to strengthen and re-educate their pelvic floor muscles, giving women the opportunity to live life free from bladder leaks in as little as three months. Extensive clinical trial outcomes conducted on over 600 subjects consistently confirm improvements in key outcomes, symptoms and acceptability. Underpinned by this compelling peer-reviewed science, INNOVO® has received numerous prestigious awards for innovation and technology and is revenue-generating in both the USA and Europe.

About Atlantic Therapeutics

Based in Galway, Ireland and Boston, MA, Atlantic Therapeutics develops consumer medical devices, related software, apps and connected health technologies to treat all types of incontinence. The company's mission is to improve the quality of life of millions of people each year, by enabling them to restore and strengthen their pelvic health, thus regaining the confidence and control to lead active lives. Atlantic Therapeutics has attracted both international VC investment and enterprise grant funding and is experiencing high growth, establishing INNOVO® as the leading Femtech solution to treat SUI. For more information, please visit www.myinnovo.com.

About Quirk Creative

Quirk Creative is a WBE-certified, award-winning advertising agency specializing in video-based campaigns. Quirk combines creative strategy, testing and production under one roof for brand-awareness and performance campaigns on TV, OTT, digital and social channels. The end result: hardworking creative that lifts brands, and most importantly, sells. For more information, visit www.findyourquirk.com.

About Simulmedia

Simulmedia is the leader in truly cross-channel TV advertising. With its TV+® platform, the company delivers unparalleled reach, measurement, and results wherever audiences watch or stream. Founded In 2008, Simulmedia pioneered a data-first, digital approach to TV ad placement and optimization that changed TV advertising forever. With TV+, Simulmedia helps advertisers and agencies quickly and effectively reach viewers scattered across both linear television and connected TV at guaranteed scale without wasteful duplication. Simulmedia has planned and executed successful TV campaigns for hundreds of brands, including Experian, Warner Bros. Discovery, Zelle, Disney, 1-800-FLOWERS, Monster, Electrolux, Rover, Nordstrom, King’s Hawaiian, and many more. In addition, Simulmedia allows brands to extend their reach and connect with elusive younger audiences via PlayerWON™, the first in-game video advertising platform for free-to-play PC and console titles. For more information, visit www.simulmedia.com and www.playerwon.com.