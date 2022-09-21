Atomic and Aise Partner to Further Improve Financial Health for Employees

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atomic, the market-leading provider of payroll connectivity, is announcing today its partnership with Aise, a B2B2C fintech financial wellness solution that markets to employers interested in offering their employees a pathway to improving their financial health and living a better financial life. Aise provides employers with the opportunity to offer automated financial wellness as a benefit to employees.

An employee-focused company, Aise’s strategy centers around providing users with financial certainty. Aise pays employees’ bills and financial obligations automatically and directly from payroll, thus allowing employees to see their true discretionary income on payday as all of their recurring payments are deducted from their paychecks. Through Aise's automated system, employees gain a complete picture of their finances, helping them pay down their debts, save for the future, and live an overall healthier financial life.

In the process, Aise’s offering also allows employees to stay ahead of financial obligations and maintain their financial health and integrity, thereby widening the scope of financial services and opportunities they become qualified to access. Because Aise’s solution is offered through employers as a benefit, employees don’t pay for use of the service. Aise’s work with Atomic is pivotal to supporting both employees and employers nationwide.

“What sold us on Atomic was their ability to strategize and pivot along with us when the path forward wasn’t immediately apparent. It wasn’t so much about closing the deal, but closing the right deal,” says Patrick Tully, CEO of Aise.

“We also valued Atomic’s honesty and transparency throughout the entire process,” adds Robert Kirschenheiter, COO of Aise.

Offering a suite of payroll connectivity APIs, Atomic–the first to market its direct deposit solution, called Deposit–was eager to partner with Aise even more so given the companies’ shared common missions: to enhance the financial lives of their users. In particular, Aise’s tagline, improving physical health through financial certainty, underpins the belief that healthy finances lend a natural pathway to healthy living.

“Partnering with the incredible team at Aise is one more way we are strengthening our mission to better serve marginalized and underserved consumers. We’re confident that by joining forces, Aise and Atomic can make an immense difference in our financial ecosystem and offer powerful tools to better the outcomes for and futures of these populations,” says Jordan Wright, CEO and co-founder of Atomic.

Specifically, Aise has signed on to benefit from two of Atomic’s popular solutions: Paylink and Verify. Atomic’s Paylink solution will enable Aise to achieve its goal of paying employee bills. Leveraging its Paylink capabilities, Atomic will pull money from users’ paychecks to enable Aise to pay bills on their users’ behalf. With Atomic’s Verify API, Aise will pull income information into its application, monitor accounts, and populate a virtual paystub for each employee–all with employee permission.

With two companies working in alignment toward a common vision and mission and the advent of their innovations set to serve consumers’ financial interests in the best way possible, the outlook for consumers is looking brighter and more promising today than ever before.

About Aise

Aise is a financial wellness employee benefit company focused on automating employee bill pay through payroll. With Aise’s solution, end-user employees never again have to manage financial obligations across multiple platforms, struggle to remember bill due dates, or fear auto-pay hitting all over the month and not in sync with their payroll cycle, and more importantly, when they actually have money in their accounts. All of a user’s financial obligations are deducted directly from their paycheck and paid through the Aise system. Aise provides employees with a clear path to financial certainty, which, in turn, allows them to live healthier, happier lives. And when employees are financially healthier, their employers see improved employee efficiency, reduced absenteeism, and elevated levels of retention.

For more information about Aise please check out the Aise website or email info@aiseservices.com

About Atomic

Atomic is the market leading provider of payroll connectivity, trusted by over 125 financial institutions, fintech firms and partners, including 12 of the largest fintech apps offering a digital-first neobank, alternative lending, crypto exchanges, and digital brokerages. Atomic's payroll integrations provide the infrastructure to connect consumers to their financial data, automate set-up and updating of direct deposits, digitize income and employment verifications, repay financial obligations from their paycheck, access earned but unpaid wages, and tap tax filing advantages.

Atomic simplifies complicated payroll integrations with a suite of API solutions that covers over 480 unique payroll connections, including incumbent payroll providers, bespoke enterprise solutions, modern HR tech providers, gig-economy platforms and government systems. Atomic's payroll APIs cover 75% of the U.S. workforce with a combined reach of 125 million workers.

Atomic was selected for a 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Banking Transaction Solution, recognized as a Top Work Places 2022, and has raised $78.6 million from investors, including Mercato Partners, Core Innovation Capital, Portage, and Greylock. For more insights on the intersection of fintech and payroll, you can subscribe to Atomic's Intelligence newsletter.