Core & Main Signs Agreement to Acquire Distributors, Inc.

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Distributors, Inc., a full-service distributor of fire protection products, based in Hawaii.

“By consistently meeting and exceeding customer expectations, Distributors, Inc. has established itself as a leader in fire protection services in Hawaii. The extensive knowledge and experience of our combined resources strengthen this position, and this strategic acquisition enables us to continue adding value to their customers,” said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main.

“Distributors, Inc. is a trusted player in fire protection with a stellar reputation,” said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main. “Their partnership approach to working with customers makes them a good fit for us. I look forward to working with them and continuing our growth together.”

Established in 2018, Distributors, Inc. provides fire protection contractors throughout Hawaii with quality products and fabrication services for new fire protection systems and the maintenance and repair of existing systems. Its facility is located in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“Distributors, Inc. is proud of having an exceptional reputation for producing results for our customers. Our team is successful because of our service, quality products and extensive expertise,” said Tyler Nekoba, president of Distributors, Inc. “Core & Main takes a like-minded approach. Their dedication to integrity, community and family-oriented culture aligns well with ours. We are excited to join the Core & Main family.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers with local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main’s 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

