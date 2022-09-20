Scitara Announces Partnership With Agilent to Benefit Customers With Enhanced Digital Lab Connectivity

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market leading innovator in laboratory digital transformation, Scitara, has announced a partnership with Agilent, a leader in analytical and diagnostic technologies. The announcement enables the integration of Scitara’s Scientific Integration Platform SIP with Agilent’s Software and Informatics Division portfolio of products, including chromatography software and lab workflow management solutions.

Scitara’s SIP provides a universal connectivity solution in a cloud-native infrastructure that allows scientific labs to realize the full benefits of digital transformation. Data mobility plays a critical role as lab automation and workflow management continue to take center stage in the digital laboratory debate. The SIP integration with Agilent’s OpenLab CDS (chromatography data system) and SLIMS (lab workflow management software) will provide seamless, fully configurable access to a wide array of lab instruments, applications, and resources, facilitating immediate lab data mobility.

Thomas Schmidt, marketing director of Agilent’s Software and Informatics Division, explains: “Agilent’s OpenLab CDS offers the only open platform for chromatography data. Incorporating Scitara’s SIP adds a new data integration feature for our chromatography customers, providing enhanced digital transformation through multi-directional data and workflow management. More agile data management will help our customers optimize their lab operations and increase business efficiencies.”

The partnership will enable bi-directional communication with SLIMS, initiating lab integration workflows that will facilitate data exchange from and back into SLIMS using Scitara’s Digital Lab Exchange DLX™, providing universal connectivity within a GxP-compliant environment.

A similar bi-directional communication with OpenLab CDS will include the ability for OpenLab to accept sample lists from external sources connected to Scitara DLX, and exchange results with external applications also connected to the Scitara DLX. Scitara is building an ever-growing list of connectors for analytical instruments and applications, including those from Agilent.

Ajit Nagral, founder and CEO of Scitara adds: “This partnership with Agilent validates and reaffirms Scitara’s SIP’s position as the industry’s leading integration platform. The industry has struggled to overcome data integration and automation challenges for decades, and Agilent has been instrumental in creating change. The market-leading position of Agilent in chromatography and the global footprint of its CDS means our partnership can bring exciting new benefits to scientific labs. Together, we offer the ability to extract maximum value from the wealth of scientific data generated, delivering new connectivity and facilitating enriched data-driven decision making.”

