IDE Water Technologies Invests in R&D, Sustainability in Seawater Desalination and Water Treatment

KADIMA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, today announced an increased investment and focus on the sustainability of seawater desalination and water treatment facilities by driving momentum behind research and development efforts in fields that are adjacent and complimentary to water. The company, an established pioneer in the development of seawater desalination and water treatment technologies, will leverage its valued, innovative approach to promote new advanced solutions in the fields of energy generation and storage, carbon management, and resource recovery – among others.

As part of this initiative to emphasize R&D activity across continents and navigate evolving desalination and water treatment challenges, Tomer Efrat will serve as Vice President, R&D, overseeing IDE’s work in this field while reinforcing IDE’s position as a global water technology leader. Tomer has been at IDE since 2005, serving in a variety of technological and commercial roles including Process Engineering Manager and Director of Business Development, leading IDE's water treatment activity. Dr. Boris Liberman, CTO Membranes and Vice President at IDE, will support Tomer in this new role.

“Desalination and water treatment continue to be IDE’s core passion, especially as our planet faces strains on natural resources and ongoing challenges, such as climate change, highlight the immediate need for more sustainable technologies,” said Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Technologies Group. “We are proud to share our commitment to R&D and investment in sustainability within desalination and water treatment. I am confident that Tomer will successfully lead our team of talented individuals in driving project momentum so that regions across the globe can benefit from IDE solutions and expertise.”

