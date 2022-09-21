Landsec Selects OneStream to Streamline Financial Processes

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Landsec, one of the largest commercial property development and investment companies in Europe, has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream, and OneStream implementation partner Black Diamond Advisory, to modernise budgeting, planning and consolidation across their enterprise, replacing MRI, IBM Cognos and Excel spreadsheets with OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform.

Landsec manages some of the most successful and memorable places in the UK, with a £12 billion portfolio that spans 24 million sq. ft. of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. As Landsec continues to grow, the company needed a CPM platform that could meet their long-term growth ambitions. Following a competitive evaluation process, Landsec ultimately selected OneStream as the best platform that could deliver their requirements today – as well as scale and support future growth.

“As we mapped out Landsec’s growth strategy, OneStream proved to be the best partner to streamline and unify our financial and operational planning processes across our business,” said Cassani Mairs, Finance Transformation Director at Landsec. “OneStream’s Intelligent Finance platform will allow us to remain agile as we continue our strategic expansion through data-driven insights and dynamic decision making.”

“We are honored to partner with Landsec to streamline their financial processes and provide the transparency and agility to address their most pressing business problems today, with the scalability to strategically grow with the organization,” said Johan Edlund, Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA at OneStream. “By digitally transforming Landsec’s financial processes, users will have the flexibility and insight to drive better, faster and more strategic decision-making across the enterprise.”

“From the initial discovery call, it was evident that the Landsec project objectives aligned perfectly with our OneStream experience and capability. The strength of the Landsec Leadership throughout the decision process truly demonstrated the company's commitment to the partnerships they build and the sustainable places they create to connect communities,” said Randy Werder, CEO of Black Diamond Advisory.

About Land Securities Group PLC

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About Black Diamond Advisory

Black Diamond Advisory is the largest global OneStream Software consulting firm in the world. As a OneStream Diamond Partner, the company offers financial transformation, change management and process automation services. Focused on serving chief financial officers (CFOs), its experts have extensive OneStream Software experience and a proven track record of delivering successful large-scale projects.

Black Diamond Advisory operates globally with offices in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It is committed to customer success and remains engaged with clients throughout their entire transformation journey to ensure the greatest value is derived from the investment. More information can be found at https://blackdiamondadvisory.com/.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 1,000 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,200 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.