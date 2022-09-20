LOGIX Fiber Networks Signs Agreement to Build Fiber to Sabey’s New Austin Data Center

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks, the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, today announced its agreement with Sabey Data Centers to build fiber into its new Round Rock data center campus. This agreement comes on the heels of LOGIX’s announcement of $100 million in capital commitments for 5G growth initiatives and network evolution.

LOGIX’s robust network of over 295,000 fiber miles and connectivity to nearly 100 on-net data centers will provide Sabey’s data center tenants with reliable connectivity across Texas. With today’s increasingly digitally oriented workforce, enterprises can now easily add connectivity, scale bandwidth, and add high-quality space and redundant systems for their IT infrastructure based on their business needs.

The new service that LOGIX will offer at Sabey’s data center brings connectivity and expanded interconnection opportunities closer to where businesses operate in Austin, across Texas, and beyond.

“LOGIX is investing millions to grow our network in Central Texas and beyond, and this expansion is coming at the perfect time for our customers,” said Craig Collins, Chief Executive Officer at LOGIX. “As businesses are increasingly adopting the cloud, we are providing them with the agility and connectivity they need to grow their businesses. This agreement is a testament to our commitment to supporting our customers.”

Sabey recently broke ground on the facility and expects to complete the construction by the end of 2023. "Sabey is excited to partner with a growing organization like LOGIX," said Mark Noonan, Senior VP of Product Development for Sabey Data Centers. "Their diverse connectivity options will play a critical role as we expand to meet our customers' requirements in Texas and around the country."

LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, its best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, and its broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest independent fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers, and connecting 100 third-party data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history, LOGIX is known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network. LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options, as well as wholesale carrier solutions. Business services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. Wholesale carrier solutions include Ethernet and wavelength transport, metro and long haul, dark fiber, cell site fronthaul/backhaul and IP connectivity.

For more information about LOGIX, call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter, and Facebook.

About Sabey Data Centers:

With a portfolio of more than four million square feet of mission-critical space, Sabey Data Centers is one of the largest privately-owned multi-tenant data center owners/developers/operators in the United States. Sabey specializes in scalable, custom-built data center solutions recognized for their efficiency, low total cost of ownership, operational maturity, and sustained uptime. Sabey provides sustainable data center services to many of the world’s top financial, technology, and healthcare companies. The company is a joint venture between Sabey Corporation and National Real Estate Advisors, LLC, acting as the investment manager on behalf of its institutional clients.