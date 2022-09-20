DAT, Everfuel, and Universal Hydrogen Announce Collaboration to Bring True Zero Emissions Passenger Flights to Denmark by 2025

VAMDRUP, Denmark & HERNING, Denmark & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAT A/S, Everfuel A/S, and Universal Hydrogen Co. have today announced a collaborative agreement to transform regional aviation in Denmark by enabling completely zero-emissions flight using clean hydrogen by the end of 2025.

The three companies will combine their respective expertise in flight operations, hydrogen fuel production, and hydrogen logistics and aircraft propulsion to bring into service hydrogen-powered ATR 72-600 regional aircraft on DAT routes in Denmark, with the goal of converting all of DAT's domestic flights to true zero emission flights by 2030.

DAT A/S is an experienced regional operator transporting close to one million passengers every year within Denmark, and to destinations across Europe. It plans to use ATR 72s converted using Universal Hydrogen technology. These aircraft will accommodate 56 passengers following conversion to hydrogen. Universal Hydrogen will also provide fuel services to supply green hydrogen produced by Everfuel using modular capsules, without the need for changes to existing airport infrastructure.

"The domestic flight of the future in Denmark can become 100% emission-free via hydrogen-powered aircraft," said DAT director Jesper Rungholm "Universal Hydrogen is in the advanced stages of developing a modification for our regional aircraft type, the ATR 72, making this possible as early as 2025. It will be perfectly suited to typical flight distances in Denmark and we are sure that customers will value flights that only emit clean water."

The green hydrogen will be produced by Everfuel, an energy production and distribution company based in Herning. The hydrogen will be produced based on renewable energy at Everfuel’s first Power-to-X (PtX) plant in Fredericia.

“At Everfuel, we are excited about the new collaboration, as our entire mission is to achieve a fossil-free society,” said Everfuel CEO Jacob Krogsgaard. “This applies particularly to the airline industry, where action must be taken now if we are to avoid exacerbating the climate crisis. The new consortium can deliver the whole package, where our role is to deliver the green hydrogen. Then our partners utilize the hydrogen in the planes, as hydrogen-based planes are the best use of resources if we are to achieve emission-free domestic flights."

The collaborative effort between the three companies follows the Government of Denmark’s request for tender, also announced today, to develop zero-emission commercial flights in Denmark.

“Collectively DAT, Everfuel, and Universal Hydrogen, possess the expertise needed to achieve Denmark’s ambitious target of achieving not just net zero but true zero emissions commercial flight as early as 2025,” said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen. “DAT’s domestic network is a perfect early application for hydrogen fuel, and with the support of Everfuel, we can rapidly develop a complete hydrogen ecosystem in Denmark to usher in a new golden age of aviation built on clean flight.”

About DAT

DAT is a Danish airline founded in 1989 by Kirsten and Jesper Rungholm. DAT, formerly known as Danish Air Transport, started as a freight carrier 33 years ago operating with a single twin engine Shorts Skyvan that flew with everything from mail and packages to racehorses. Today DAT transports close to one million passengers every year in a fleet of 20 ATR and Airbus A320 aircraft on regional routes in Denmark, Norway, Italy and Germany. DAT is also offering ad hoc charter services and is operating ACMI contracts worldwide out of its five main bases.

About Everfuel

Everfuel is making green hydrogen for zero emission mobility commercially available across Europe, offering competitive all-inclusive hydrogen supply- and fueling solutions. We own and operate green hydrogen infrastructure and partner with vehicle OEMs to connect the entire hydrogen value chain and seamlessly provide hydrogen fuel to enterprise customers under long-term contracts. Green hydrogen is a 100% clean fuel made from renewable energy and key to electrification of the transportation sector in Europe and a sustainable future. We are a young ambitious company, headquartered in Herning, Denmark, and with activities in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, and a plan to grow across Europe. Everfuel is listed on Euronext Growth in Oslo under EFUEL.

About Universal Hydrogen

Universal Hydrogen is building a hydrogen logistics network to fuel the future of aviation today. Hydrogen is the ideal fuel for flight and will power aviation’s new golden age, where planes are powered by renewables and emit nothing but water. The company’s modular hydrogen capsules move over the existing freight network from production directly to the airplane anywhere in the world. Universal Hydrogen is also working to certify a powertrain conversion kit to retrofit existing regional aircraft to fly on hydrogen. The company has gathered the world’s leading aviation and hydrogen talent to give the industry the option of clean flight, forever. Universal Hydrogen has engineering centers in Los Angeles and Toulouse, and operating entities in Denmark and Canada.