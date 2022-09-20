NTT DATA Announces Intent to Acquire Apisero to Enhance MuleSoft Data Integration Capabilities

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.

“Apisero’s leading expertise with MuleSoft, along with its wider Salesforce ecosystem capabilities, helps us expand modern data and cloud integration expertise as we enable impactful digital transformation for our clients,” said Wayne Busch, Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation, NTT DATA Services. “We continue to scale our digital transformation business. With other recent investments including Nexient, Vectorform, Postlight and now Apisero, we can offer our clients full end-to-end capabilities to help them achieve their business goals.”

“Since inception, Apisero has been deeply rooted in its commitment to the success of our clients, independent software vendors, partners, and employees,” said Vijay Rao, CEO, Apisero. “Combining this commitment with NTT DATA's global platform provides an incredible opportunity to drive enhanced capability and digital transformation to a broader portfolio of enterprise clients. We are excited to join NTT DATA and look forward to this new phase of our growth journey.”

Apisero will bring over 1,500 certified MuleSoft consultants and 500 Salesforce consultants to NTT DATA’s digital transformation services team. In addition, Apisero provides full lifecycle support for MuleSoft including API and application design to implementation, management and support to help organizations overcome the challenges associated with unlocking siloed data, merging disparate data, and merging fragmented business applications.

“In today’s digital economy, our customers expect seamless digitalization at scale for their businesses across the globe,” said Brent Hayward, CEO, MuleSoft. “Aligning Apisero’s niched expertise with NTT DATA’s global footprint will deliver increased product adoption and client success for MuleSoft and the broader Salesforce ecosystem.”

Apisero clients and employees will benefit from access to NTT DATA’s powerhouse of innovation resources and broader digital transformation capabilities including a $3.6 billion average annual R&D investment. NTT DATA recently announced the launch of 6 innovation centers across the globe to focus on bringing advanced technologies to clients with an Innovation Studio co-located in Plano, TX.

NTT DATA is a Groundbreaker Sponsor at Dreamforce 2022, Salesforce's 20th anniversary of this premier event bringing together the entire Salesforce community. Visit us at Booth 1304 or https://us.nttdata.com/en/events/2022/september/dreamforce-2022 for more information.

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as the legal counsel to NTT DATA, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Apisero in connection with this transaction. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval and is expected to close within the next 30 days.

About Apisero

Apisero - a MuleSoft Strategic and Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner - is a global leader in technology services and digital solutions. Headquartered in Arizona, Apisero partners with enterprise customers to break down data silos, automate business processes, and uncover new ways to drive revenue from their DX initiatives. To learn more, visit www.apisero.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. A division of NTT DATA headquartered in Texas, the company leverages consulting and deep industry expertise to help clients accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit nttdataservices.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning NTT DATA and its current expectations and projections about future events and trends affecting its business, including with respect to the acquisition of Apisero, the business impact of the acquisition of Apisero and the potential of growth related to digital services. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although NTT DATA makes such statements based on assumptions that it believes to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.