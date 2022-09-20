Maryland Post-Acute Care Associations and Real Time Medical Systems Collaborate With CRISP to Integrate Nursing Facilities Into State-Designated Health Information Exchange

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The State of Maryland’s leading post-acute care associations, LifeSpan Network, Health Facilities Association of Maryland, and LeadingAge Maryland, join Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading post-acute analytics solution, as they announce their collaboration with the Chesapeake Regional information System for our Patients (CRISP), on the launch of its Nursing Facility Connectivity Program. The program aims to build a statewide information technology solution specifically designed to connect and integrate nursing facilities through CRISP, the State-Designated Health Information Exchange.

“LifeSpan and the Beacon Institute are excited to partner with CRISP and Real Time, as we provide facilities with the educational trainings and coaching they need to achieve program success,” states Kevin Heffner, LifeSpan President.

“This program of integration presents the potential for Maryland skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers to work collaboratively and as full partners across the healthcare continuum to provide quality care to Marylanders most in need,” said Joe DeMattos, HFAM President and CEO.

“We are excited to see how this program will ultimately help improve quality of care, and life, for older Marylanders, and those who serve them,” states Allison Roenigk Ciborowski, LeadingAge Maryland President & CEO

Understanding the challenges that nursing facilities face, CRISP selected Real Time to assist in data integration and provide its Clinical Analytics Module and Clinical Technical Assistance Program to every nursing facility within the state. Designed by nursing facilities, for nursing facilities, Real Time’s HITRUST Certified Clinical Analytics Module is one of its key platforms which accesses live data within the electronic health record, enabling care teams to prioritize patient care, monitor high-risk patients, identify emerging infections, automate disease surveillance and antibiotic stewardship programs, and reduce preventable hospital admissions/readmissions - with no additional work or duplicate data entry required by facilities. Additionally, its Clinical Technical Assistance Program will provide each nursing facility a designated coordinator, who will establish a valuable partnership with facility care teams to improve care coordination and deliver seamless care transitions for residents.

“As a Maryland-based company, we are honored to partner with CRISP and the nursing facilities within the state, as we work together to improve quality of care through seamless data integration,” states Joan Neuscheler, Real Time CEO. “As Maryland continues to evolve its health care delivery system through the Total Cost of Care Model, this program is an example of an innovative approach focused on ensuring that nursing facilities have the tools and resources they need to further enhance patient care and facility performance, through shared data. Maryland, we hope, will be the first of many states to take advantage of this pioneering program that incorporates post-acute facilities into the collection of timely health data, so that it can be used to improve patient outcomes throughout the care continuum.”

The State of Maryland provided funding for this program, which will be made available to all nursing facilities within the state at no cost.

Lifespan Network is the leading post-acute care provider association in Maryland, representing more than 330 senior care providers in Maryland and the District of Columbia. LifeSpan’s membership includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities, subsidized senior housing, community-based and hospital-based programs. Providers and professionals involved in senior care in Maryland and the District of Columbia turn to LifeSpan Network to learn about the latest legislation and trends in senior care, participate in educational and peer-to-peer networking opportunities, and engage in programs to save money and run a more efficient organization. For more information, please visit www.lifespan-network.org.

The Health Facilities Association of Maryland (HFAM) is the oldest nationally affiliated long-term and post-acute care trade association in the state. Comprised of nearly 150 provider members and 80 associate business members, HFAM represents every type of long-term care provider, including assisted living, sub-acute, rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities. HFAM actively serves the long-term care community and represents its members before state, county, and local governmental agencies. Additionally, HFAM assists in the education of state legislators on long-term care priorities during the 90-day Maryland General Assembly session. For more information, please visit www.hfam.org.

LeadingAge Maryland exists to expand possibilities for aging, and to make Maryland a state where older adults live in communities offering the services they need, when they need them, in the place they call home. We are the only organization representing the full continuum of mission-driven, not-for-profit providers of health care, housing, and services for older persons in Maryland. We are a trusted voice, advocate, and partner to those who care about aging in Maryland. Our members collectively touch the lives of tens of thousands of older Marylanders each year through more than 140 members including life plan/continuing care retirement communities, skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, hospices, home and community-based service providers, and affordable senior housing. We support aging services providers through state regulatory and legislative advocacy and expand awareness of the not-for-profit difference for older Marylanders. www.leadingagemaryland.org

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical, operational, and financial outcomes by reducing hospital admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency. For more information, please visit www.realtimemed.com.

CRISP is a regional health information exchange (HIE) serving Maryland, the District of Columbia, West Virginia, and the surrounding regions. A non-profit organization advised by a wide range of stakeholders who are responsible for healthcare throughout the region, CRISP has been formally designated as Maryland’s statewide HIE by the Maryland Health Care Commission. HIEs allow clinical information to move electronically among disparate health information systems. For more information about CRISP, visit www.crisphealth.org.