Taulia and Standard Chartered Sign MoU to Advance Working Capital Management Solutions and Strengthen Financial Supply Chains

SAN FRANCISCO & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taulia, a leading provider of working capital solutions, and Standard Chartered have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate across a range of working capital finance solutions, with an initial focus on the provision of supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. This marks the first MoU that Taulia has signed with a banking institution, following SAP’s acquisition of Taulia.

As part of the agreement, both parties will look to offer supply chain finance and dynamic discounting solutions, enabled by Taulia’s market-leading front-end platform and deeply integrated technology. Combined with the strength of Standard Chartered’s global presence especially in the emerging markets, trade finance expertise and deep client relationships, the collaboration will help clients enhance the resilience and sustainability of their supply chains, by enabling their suppliers to gain access to working capital more efficiently and cost effectively.

Through the collaboration, Standard Chartered and Taulia will join forces to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new client networks, especially multinational companies that require the expertise and support at a global and local level. This will be further strengthened through Taulia’s recent acquisition by SAP, which will unlock further opportunities across SAP’s growing ecosystem to deliver a differentiated experience for buyers and suppliers.

“We are proud to announce the signing of the MoU with Standard Chartered and this marks another milestone in Taulia’s journey to grow our bank network and work closely with our partners to deliver working capital solutions for all of our clients,” said Thomas Mehlkopf, Head of Working Capital Management CoE at SAP and member of the Taulia Leadership Team. “We believe that all CFOs should focus on their cash strategy to ensure growth during these turbulent times and our partnership with Standard Chartered will deliver cash when and where it is needed, especially in emerging markets.”

“Ensuring our clients are managing their working capital efficiently is a key priority in ensuring that their businesses grow sustainably, especially with the complexities and challenges in today’s supply chains,” said Kai Fehr, Global Head of Trade & Working Capital, Standard Chartered. “We are excited to work with Taulia to explore new and innovative ways to support our clients’ working capital needs, as well as extending the Bank’s leading sustainable trade expertise into their business network. Taulia’s footprint also complements that of the Bank, offering greater opportunities for us to support companies in the West with their supply chain flows into Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

About Taulia

Taulia is a fintech provider of working capital management solutions headquartered in San Francisco, California. Taulia helps companies access value tied up in their payables, receivables, and inventory.

A network of more than 2 million businesses use Taulia’s platform to determine when they want to pay and be paid. Taulia enables its customers to execute their working capital strategies, support their suppliers with early payment, and contribute to building sustainable supply chains.

Taulia processes more than $500 billion each year and is trusted by the world’s largest companies, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, and Nissan.

In March 2022, Taulia became part of SAP. Taulia operates as an independent company with its own brand in the SAP Group. For more information, please visit www.taulia.com.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 83. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.