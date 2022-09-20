Sitel Group® and Majorel Discontinue Proposed Merger Discussions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitel Group®, one of the largest and globally diversified leaders delivering innovative customer experience (CX) for many of the world’s best-loved brands, announced that it has discontinued discussions with Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Majorel”) regarding a proposed merger.

Following completion of due diligence and validation of the expected synergies from the proposed merger, alignment was not reached between the shareholders of the two companies on the final structure of the transaction against the background of the current macro environment.

“Sitel Group combines a strong track record of delivery, solid year-on-year growth trajectory and operational excellence which enables us to offer exceptional value and service to the 700+ brands and customers we support,” said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Sitel Group.

“Our H1 2022 figures* further demonstrate our proven resilience in these tough times with a top-line double-digit growth compared to H1 last year and circa €315M EUR in EBITDA IFRS, representing 17% of revenue (+30% compared to H1 2021). As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting our clients as they adjust to digital transformation with a flexible end-to-end CX delivery that is critical to their market competitiveness and edge.”

For more information about Sitel Group, visit www.sitel.com.

About Sitel Group®

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands’ unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 170,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.

The primary partner shareholder of Sitel Group is Creadev, the entrepreneurial investment arm of the Mulliez family.

*Excluding the impact of the change in financials resulting from COVID-19 support contracts