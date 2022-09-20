SSAB Partners with McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel

DODGE CENTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, is excited to announce a partnership with SSAB in fossil-free steel applications for severe-duty commercial vehicles. SSAB initiated this partnership with Oshkosh Corporation because of its reputation as a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, including McNeilus’ market-leading refuse collection vehicles.

The first use of this fossil-free steel will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus® refuse collection vehicles. Oshkosh Corporation and McNeilus are working together on future research and development initiatives across multiple commercial vehicle product lines.

"Creating a more sustainable future is central to our strategic vision,” said Brad Nelson, President of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing and Senior Vice President of Oshkosh Corporation. “As a leader and innovator in the industries we serve, Oshkosh Corporation and McNeilus are proud to partner with SSAB on this global initiative as a next step in delivering high-performance, more sustainable products to our customers.”

“We are very happy to welcome Oshkosh Corporation and McNeilus into our partner group to be the first in the United States to prototype fossil-free steel in commercial and industrial vehicles,” says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB. “Demand for fossil-free steel continues to increase globally. This step confirms our commitments to mitigate global climate change, and collaboration with forward-thinking organizations around the world for industry-leading change is how it will happen.”

SSAB aims to deliver fossil-free steel to the market in commercial scale during 2026 and delivered the first steel made of hydrogen-reduced iron in 2021. SSAB works with iron ore producer LKAB and energy company Vattenfall in Sweden as part of the HYBRIT initiative to develop a value chain for fossil-free iron- and steel production, replacing coking coal traditionally needed for iron ore-based steelmaking, with fossil-free electricity and hydrogen. This process virtually eliminates carbon dioxide-emissions in steel production.

Sustainability efforts across McNeilus and Oshkosh Corporation include working to reduce the “use-phase” emissions of products through fuel efficiency, alternative fuels and electrification to help customers significantly reduce their carbon footprint and move industries forward.

About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing is an industry leader in refuse truck bodies, OEM parts and customer support and service. Our lineup of front loaders, rear loaders and automated side loaders help you handle every route more efficiently. We offer a network of service centers and mobile service techs across the country, same-day parts availability, and a variety of alternative fuel systems and services for any refuse vehicle. Whatever your challenge, we’ve been down that route before. Visit: www.mcneiluscompanies.com/mcneilus-refuse/

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssab.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

