Maritime Launch and Nanoracks Partner with State Space Agency of Ukraine to develop a CubeSat Program for Ukrainian Universities

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Maritime Launch Services Inc. (NEO: MAXQ, OTCQB: MAXQF) and Nanoracks LLC (a Voyager Space company) are pleased to announce that they have signed a Letter of Intent with State Space Agency of Ukraine to support the development of a CubeSat program in Ukraine.

State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU), Maritime Launch and Nanoracks made the announcement together at the Canadian Space Agency pavilion during the International Astronautical Conference (IAC) 2022 in Paris, France.

Once developed, teams of professors and students in Ukraine will have the unique opportunity to design and build their own miniature satellite called a “CubeSat” to launch into space.

“We are big fans of the Canadian CubeSat Project (CCP) led by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA),” says Stephen Matier, President and CEO, Maritime Launch. “By supporting State Space Agency of Ukraine in the development of a CubeSat Program, students will enjoy a unique, hands-on experience that will directly contribute to the growth and development of talent in the next generation of space professionals in Ukraine.”

The proposed CubeSat Program, led by SSAU, will invite universities across Ukraine to design and build a satellite for a space mission. SSAU will issue a request for university proposals and then select participants.

“We’re honored to support this effort with Maritime Launch and State Space Agency of Ukraine,” says Dr. Amela Wilson, CEO of Nanoracks. “CubeSat programs offer immense opportunities for students to kickstart successful careers in the space industry, and we’re thrilled to bring this opportunity to Ukraine. Leveraging our experience managing the Canadian CubeSat Project for CSA and working with over a dozen universities in the country, we’re confident in the positive impact of this effort.”

After CubeSats are designed and built, University teams will prepare for launch. Nanoracks will support students with mission integration while Maritime Launch will launch the student CubeSats from Spaceport Nova Scotia.

With this Letter of Intent, State Space Agency of Ukraine, Nanoracks, and Maritime Launch will work together to develop the terms and conditions of the CubeSat program. Once complete, it is expected that space industry professionals in Ukraine will be invited to participate in this program to facilitate mentorship and training of young professionals in Ukraine’s space industry.

About Maritime Launch

Maritime Launch is a Canadian-owned commercial space company based in Nova Scotia. Maritime Launch is developing Spaceport Nova Scotia, a launch site that will provide satellite delivery services to clients in support of the growing commercial space transportation industry over a wide range of inclinations. The development of this facility will allow for medium class launch vehicles to place their satellites into low-earth orbit. This will be the first commercial orbital launch complex in Canada.

About Nanoracks

Nanoracks, powered by Voyager Space, is a global leader for providing commercial space services. Nanoracks owns and operates private hardware on the International Space Station and has launched over 1,300 research experiments, deployed over 300 small satellites, and installed the Bishop Airlock. Today, Nanoracks leverages over a decade of experience to develop new commercial space systems in direct response to customer needs. These space systems include converting commercial launch vehicle upper stages into functional secondary platforms, building new habitable space stations, supplying payload and crew airlock systems and services infrastructure, and more.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a space technology company dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With nearly 20 years of spaceflight heritage and over 1500 successful missions as of August 2022, Voyager delivers space station infrastructure and services and technology solutions to commercial users, civil and national security government agencies, academic and research institutions, and more, with the goal to accelerate a sustainable space economy.

