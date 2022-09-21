FRISS Launches Industry's First Trust Automation Platform

While trust is important in any industry, it’s of ultimate importance in ours. It’s the very concept insurance is built on. For our industry, trust is everything. And it’s as complex and delicate as the relationships it connects. Because of a few bad apples, the industry used to run on distrust by default. Now, there’s a better way – trust automation.

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good processes are at the heart of maintaining customer trust. There is however a key factor holding back the speed of insurance: trust. Therefore, FRISS today announced the launch of their Trust Automation Platform.

The Trust Automation Platform allows insurers to improve operational efficiency following the 3 pillars of trust:

Standardize, safeguard and automate competence; deliver products & services through process excellence & know-how Increase customer satisfaction by showing your motives; driven by the intention to do what’s best for your customers you interact with and think how to balance the needs for different groups when needed Enable fair processes and treatment of customers. Processes should be open and transparent, both for trustworthy customers as for those you need to verify.

“Trust is easily shaken and is nearly impossible to regain once lost. Customers will move to another insurer if interactions are not satisfying. Our Trust Automation Platform provides immediate informational fairness,” explains Jeroen Morrenhof, CEO and Co-Founder of FRISS. “Every result comes with the underlying rationale and is executed in a consistent, accurate and unbiassed manner, while maintaining the opportunity to add subject matter expertise when needed.”

According to Gartner Research, customer trust will replace customer experience (CX) as the foremost strategic term for positioning and messaging of differentiated services. Organizations that can instill digital trust will be able to participate in 50% more ecosystems to expand revenue generation opportunities.1 It is time to start building the relationships your customers demand and deserve.

“In today’s world, we are quick to assess how we are treated in personal interactions with a company. Technology can be used to help in the process. It allows for normalization and standardization of high volume processes, while still allowing highly trained staff to provide feedback and support exceptions when necessary,” adds Christian van Leeuwen, FRISS Co-Founder and CSO. “It’s difficulty lies in interactions with lots of individual cases that together make up a group. By launching the Trust Automation Platform, we will unlock new avenues most insurers would have never thought possible.”

About FRISS

FRISS is the leading provider of Trust Automation for P&C insurers. Real-time, data-driven scores and insights give instant confidence and understanding of the inherent risks of all customers and interactions.

Based on next generation technology, the Trust Automation Platform allows you to confidently manage trust throughout the insurance value chain – from the first quote all the way through claims and investigations when needed.

Thanks to FRISS, trust is normalized throughout the organization, enabling consistent processes to flag high risks in real time. www.friss.com

