Nexign introduces Nexign Revenue Management to help operators focus on consolidated revenues and capitalize on emerging services and new monetization models. The new cloud-native, microservices-based solution covers the entire revenue management process — from charging and policy management to billing and collection management — and is ready to work with any telecom services, digital subscriptions, or third-party products and bundles. Moreover, convergent charging, extensive policy management, network exposure and network analytics functionality support advanced 4G and 5G network monetization.