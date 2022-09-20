Dividend Finance and OpenSolar Offer Innovative Financing Options for US-Based Solar Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenSolar Pty Ltd, a software company focused on empowering solar installers with an extremely accurate and entirely free solar design and sales platform, and Dividend Finance, LLC (“Dividend” or the “Company”), a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender to home improvement and solar contractors, have entered a strategic relationship to offer solar professionals competitive and convenient financing options that enhance their sales workflow and help deliver an exceptional purchasing experience for their customers.

“It’s all about knocking down barriers and providing optionality so that solar professionals can get the job done with as minimal effort as possible,” said Maaike Gobel, Head of Partnerships at OpenSolar. “Dividend Finance combines highly competitive financing rates with a simple, frictionless application and approval process for installers and their customers, and now it’s embedded in the OpenSolar proposal. Providing efficient solutions for solar professionals together allows us to continue to support installers best as they grow their businesses.”

“Here at Dividend we are dedicated to making our installers’ lives easier, so that they can focus on what matters - closing more deals. With increased competition and rising equipment costs, it is more important than ever to invest in great partnerships and maximize every opportunity,” said Skyler Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Sales. “At Dividend we are working hard every day to find new ways to help installers win by offering invaluable resources like a dedicated Account Director as an extension of your team, 24/7 service and support, and talk-and-text with the same sales team every time – no waiting on hold.”

Solar professionals on OpenSolar can go to www.opensolar.com/dividend to learn more about this new strategic relationship and integration, as well as how to activate it on their accounts.

This latest innovation from OpenSolar and Dividend Finance follows other significant achievements by both companies. In November 2021, OpenSolar announced the findings of independent, third-party assessments that validate the unmatched accuracy of its solar design tool. In July 2020, Dividend Finance was named as the recipient of GlobalCapital magazine’s “Esoteric Issuer of the Year” for 2019.

About OpenSolar

OpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering – an entirely free-to-use design and sales platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar’s end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services. Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its hardware and finance partner affiliates. By using OpenSolar, installers can avoid costly software costs and instead, invest more money into other areas of their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.

About Dividend

Dividend (a Fifth Third Bank company) is a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender to home improvement and solar contractors. The Company pioneered the residential solar financing landscape in 2014 with the launch of its EmpowerLoan product for financing residential solar installations and continues to expand its product offerings into the home-energy market. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend has developed a comprehensive technology platform for installation partners and homeowners to streamline the financing process and manage financed project fulfillment. Learn more by visiting www.dividendfinance.com.