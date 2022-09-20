Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Government

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced it has been awarded an Option Year 3 contract renewal by the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) for the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (G-EGD) program. The contract, which began September 1, 2022, is valued at $44 million. This is the third of three option years for the contract, which has a total value of up to $176M.

With this award, Maxar will continue providing more than 400,000 U.S. government users with unclassified, online and offline, on-demand access to high-resolution commercial imagery. Access to geospatial data and products from other commercial industry providers such as BlackSky and Planet Labs PBC are also available through the Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract. Since 2011, the G-EGD program has enabled warfighters, first responders, intelligence analysts and civil government users to tap into Maxar’s 125 petabyte imagery archive and daily imagery collections for time-sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations.

“G-EGD has been instrumental in enabling NGA to provide unclassified access to satellite imagery for a wide range of U.S. government users and partners throughout the war in Ukraine,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer. “As the provider of G-EGD, Maxar is proud to help advance the U.S. government’s long history of providing global security and humanitarian initiatives with geospatial data and imagery.”

During G-EGD Option Year 2, NGA developed a roadmap to integrate five commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data providers into the G-EGD platform by the end of 2023. To date, Maxar has developed ingest solutions for SAR data from Capella Space and ICEYE, to include data visualization and complete product discovery and delivery methods. Maxar will continue data integration efforts for Umbra and PredaSAR, a Terran Orbital Company, throughout Option Year 3.

Anyone who supports a U.S. Government mission may request authorization to access G-EGD. With more than 1.1 million square kilometers of new imagery uploaded each day, users have access to current imagery as well as more than 6 billion square kilometers of archived imagery for time sensitive, mission-critical planning and operations. Connect with your government point of contact to determine eligibility.

Maxar’s G-EGD team also offers monthly training webinars to educate government users on how to access and make the best use of the program. Click here or email deftechsupport@maxar.com to learn more.

