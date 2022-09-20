Littlejohn & Co. Makes Strategic Growth Investment in the Hiller Companies

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Littlejohn & Co., LLC (“Littlejohn”), a private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced that it has made a significant growth investment in The Hiller Companies, a leading provider of fire and life safety services. Pon Holdings continues to be a large investor in the business. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Mobile, AL, Hiller provides essential fire and life safety services to clients operating high cost of failure environments in the commercial, industrial, and marine sectors. Hiller is trusted to protect a broad range of facilities including military and commercial marine vessels, energy storage systems for utilities, data centers, research and lab spaces, and commercial properties, among many others. Hiller’s capabilities include design and engineering, installation, recurring testing and inspection, repair and maintenance, and retrofitting fire protection systems and equipment.

Brian Michaud, Managing Director of Littlejohn, said, “ We are thrilled to support the Hiller team as they build a unique platform in the fire and life safety sector. Hiller has differentiated capabilities, serving customers operating in complex environments with sophisticated fire protection needs, and benefits from strong secular growth drivers. We will bring to bear Littlejohn’s deep experience investing in leading facility services businesses to accelerate Hiller’s growth plan.”

Jeff Birch, CEO of The Hiller Companies, added, “ Littlejohn has a demonstrated track record of scaling businesses in the facility services sector, and I am excited to partner with them as we seek to expand our capabilities while continuing to deliver for our customers. We look forward to leveraging the firm’s resources to accelerate our growth trajectory and execute on the meaningful organic and inorganic growth initiatives available to our company.”

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hiller on the transaction.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments in middle-market companies. With approximately $7.8 billion of regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About The Hiller Companies

Hiller offers fire protection and life safety products and services that are preserving lives and property all around the world. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, Hiller extends its reach globally as well as in domestic markets with offices across the United States. For more than 100 years, we have been laser-focused on one goal – making the world a safer place. We are proud to be on the forefront of technology and innovation by creating adaptable safety solutions. As we continue to grow and expand our life safety footprint, we pledge to keep our customers top of mind while striving to design, install and service the most compliant, reliable systems available. For more information about Hiller, please visit our website at https://hillercompanies.com/.