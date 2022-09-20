Wejo To Improve Road Safety with Launch of Road Health and Winter Road Insights Powered by NIRA Dynamics

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good™ and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today launches two new solutions, Road Health and Winter Road Insights powered by NIRA Dynamics. NIRA is a vehicle onboard analytics and road perception company specializing in sensor fusion and road surface monitoring systems. It is also a subsidiary of CARIAD, an automotive software company within the Volkswagen Group. Road Health and Winter Road Insights are transformative solutions that aggregate data insights across roads so that governments can shift from reactive to proactive road safety and make informed lifesaving decisions. Implementing these solutions aligns with Wejo’s values to ensure data accuracy and integrity, and speed of visibility, while boosting operational efficiency and driving innovation and revenue opportunities.

"These solutions expand government agencies’ capabilities to analyze comprehensive road-by-road intelligence on how weather conditions are impacting road safety and identify road maintenance priorities using connected vehicle data," said Richard Barlow, Founder and CEO of Wejo. "By pairing historical knowledge of long-term road health with current road condition insights, towns, cities and state transportation departments can deliver faster, smarter, and safer journeys for everyone on the road."

Road Health collects road information, combining road friction, roughness, potholes and road bumps in real-time to create a detailed view of road surface conditions across towns and cities. Preserving and maintaining community transportation infrastructure is a necessary and expensive endeavor. With the insights from Road Health, transportation departments can analyze the conditions of vehicles, causes of maintenance needs, and reasons for structural deterioration on roads to get a clear view of what has happened before and now, ultimately improving road safety and decreasing maintenance and asset management costs.

Winter Road Insights enables governments to effectively treat road networks and make life-saving decisions during the winter. By monitoring the performance of the road networks during potentially dangerous weather conditions, Winter Road Insights compiles road temperature data, slippery alerts to better inform salting, road closures and snow removal plans. This cost-effective solution provides winter road network status updates and the ability to understand the effectiveness of road treatments, saving vital resources when needed the most. With Winter Road Insights, commuters can travel safely by understanding which roads are affected by weather and can guarantee better incident response times.

“With the joint efforts of our companies, we will provide information to improve road safety across the US and in Europe,” said Lisa Åbom, CEO of NIRA Dynamics. “Connected car data makes it possible to improve safety by optimizing road maintenance and providing visibility of what is happening on our roads throughout the year.”

Heading into 2023, Wejo continues to expand product offerings to give customers more access to connected vehicle data no matter where they are, how they are connecting or what devices they are using. Join Wejo during the ITS World Congress on September 18-22, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA, for more information on Road Health, Winter Road Insights and other Wejo innovations at booth 1954. Additionally, Gareth Evans, Wejo’s vice president of sales (Public Sector), is participating in a panel discussion, Emerging Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, and Evolving Data Sources: Driving Toward Vision Zero, to discuss use cases supporting the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive road safety that combines technology and data to provide proven results in saving lives on September 21, 2022.

For more information on Road Health and Winter Insights, visit: https://www.wejo.com/products/road-health and https://www.wejo.com/products/winter-road-insights

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in Smart Mobility cloud and software solutions for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables Smart Mobility for GoodTM by organizing trillions of data points from approximately 19 million vehicles and almost 85 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

About NIRA Dynamics AB

NIRA Dynamics, established 2001 with main office in Linköping/Sweden, is specialized in sensor fusion and vehicle data cloud services. NIRA develops cost efficient safety and navigation solutions for the global vehicle industry, as well as big data services for the road maintenance industry. Among the customers are Audi, Volkswagen, Honda, Volvo, Trafikverket and Rijkswaterstaat. To learn more about NIRA, visit: www.niradynamics.se