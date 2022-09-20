Sales Tech Category Leaders Groove and Clari Form Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groove, a leading sales productivity platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, and Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), today announced a strategic partnership. Together, the two sales tech leaders will enable sales leaders to run revenue with more precision, greater collaboration, and faster execution.

Clari's unique combination of historical insight, real-time capabilities, and forward-looking projections gives all revenue-critical employees – from reps to execs – the ability to stop revenue leak and the confidence to achieve revenue precision. Groove’s sales productivity platform empowers every seller to reach their full potential by arming them with a suite of tools that improve sales execution and drive greater consistency, increasing quota attainment over time.

With Clari as the system of collaboration and governance, and Groove as the system of action, companies can improve sales execution, drive greater consistency, and act on key insights to stop revenue leak.

“Clari has always been about providing companies with the collaboration and governance required to run revenue with maximum precision, and Groove completes the equation by enabling our joint customers to turn the insights we provide into action,” said Andy Byrne, Co-Founder and CEO of Clari. “We’ve seen incredibly strong results from joint customers using our two platforms together, and this formal partnership will help us transform even more revenue organizations.”

“Groove and Clari coming together is definitely a ‘1 + 1 = 3’ scenario for revenue leaders,” said Chris Rothstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Groove. “Bringing together Clari’s revenue collaboration and governance capabilities with Groove’s strength in sales execution and productivity provides the ultimate value proposition: See the future with Clari and then create that future with Groove.”

Benefits of Groove + Clari

Companies that run revenue with Clari and Groove achieve benefits across the entire GTM function.

Sales reps can exceed quota and close more deals, faster

Sales ops can drive impactful enablement programs

High velocity sales teams can execute at record speed

Marketers can connect the dots between campaigns and closed deals

Get a Live Demo of Groove and Clari Together at Dreamforce

Attendees of Dreamforce 2022 can get live demos of both Clari and Groove at Clari’s Club Revenue. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to see both platforms in action.

Sign up today to get more information, schedule a demo, and RSVP for Clari’s Run Revenue Cocktail Reception, sponsored by Groove, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4 pm - 7 pm PT. Visit: groove.co/ClubRevenue

About Groove

Groove is a sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers sellers to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for over three consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: revenue.

Clari's Revenue Platform connects all revenue-critical employees, processes, and systems to drive a breakthrough in revenue precision. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.