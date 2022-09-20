Energous and Flagship Announce Second Commercial Deployment of Wireless Power Networks with Major Fashion Brand

SAN JOSE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) – a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks – and Flagship – a retail technology company that gives physical stores the ability to track their products in real time while unlocking detailed customer browsing insights – today announced their second retail store deployment of Wiliot Internet of Things (IoT) Pixel smart tags. Energous and Flagship’s latest deployment is with Academy Brand, which specializes in timeless, classic clothing for men, women and kids across Australia.

The deployment is the second retail program announced by Energous and Flagship. The Wiliot tags in Flagship’s retail deployment are all wirelessly energized by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges, capturing important information such as stock integrity (in-store inventory location) as well as purchases. This helps Academy Brand to understand in-store consumer behavior and garner actionable insights related to inventory counts, loss prevention, fitting room sessions, replenishment requirements and floor merchandising.

“This exciting new deployment with Academy accentuates the progress that we continue to make in the commercial rollout of wireless power networks within the retail sector,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “By providing a reliable source of wireless power for these tags, Energous technology is truly enabling the transformation of the smart retail space.”

Wiliot IoT Pixels are battery-free, active Bluetooth smart tags that can be attached to almost anything and at a low cost. In the Academy Brand deployment, the Wiliot tags are wirelessly powered by multiple Energous WattUp PowerBridges.

“We were originally working with solutions that featured battery-powered BLE tags, however, Wiliot has uncovered both a cost and operational benefit that couldn’t quite be achieved with the battery-powered tags. Once we understood the level of sophistication that Energous’ wireless power transmitters and the Wiliot IoT Pixels provided, we knew this was what we were looking for,” said Simon Molnar, founder & CEO of Flagship. “This partnership supports Flagship’s mission to bring brick-and-mortar retail into the digital world. Providing retail tags and connected devices with a reliable source of power is instrumental to enabling the smart store of tomorrow, and we’re proud to now have multiple pilot deployments with Energous and Flagship’s technologies.”

“It’s very exciting to see the momentum growing behind this new generation of retail systems using Wiliot technology to unlock a real-time view of what’s going on in the physical store. When you can improve efficiency and enhance the shopping experience at the same time, it’s clear that eventually all stores will be run this way,” said Steve Statler SVP at Wiliot. “Flagship and Energous are great examples of how our partners’ expertise is enabling best-of-breed solutions for brands that want to use cutting edge technology to thrive.”

Capable of powering multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous send power to, and can act as a data link for, connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels, trackers, IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters create a WattUp Wireless Power Network capable of covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. The WattUp Wireless Power Network is designed to provide consistent levels of power for IoT devices, while eliminating the costly need to manage and replace batteries or rely on restrictive wires and cables.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, statements with respect to expected company growth and statements with respect to the success of our collaborations with our partners. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Flagship

Flagship is a retail technology company bridging the insights gap for retailers from online to physical stores. By creating the smart stores of tomorrow Flagship is helping bring brick-and-mortar retailers into the digital world.

Flagship’s unique technology automatically tracks the movement of items in a store, fitting room or warehouse. Pairing this technology with our unique insights, unlocks eCommerce-like features so that retailers can better understand their customers’ shopping behaviors to increase full price sell through, personalize customer in-store recommendations and improve retail efficiencies.