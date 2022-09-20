Merz Aesthetics is Getting a New Look

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced the launch of the organization’s new corporate visual identity. The refreshed look underscores Merz Aesthetics’ commitment to putting the definition of beauty back into the hands of the individual through a vibrant and distinct color palette along with strong and joyful photography.

“It was important to create a cohesive and clear visual identity for Merz Aesthetics that reflects who we are and our purpose to fuel confidence,” said Bob Rhatigan, CEO, Merz Aesthetics. “Confidence is the higher order benefit of medical aesthetics. It drives everything we do to support our customers and patients. Launching this new visual identity reaffirms to our customers, employees and patients that we stand behind the shared vision of a more confident world.”

The brightness of the new visual identity—shades of orange, yellow, green, red and blue—is contrasted by minimalist black and white typography and enhanced by photography representing diverse ages and cultural backgrounds that highlight personal authenticity. They present confident poses and expressions that allow their individual beauty to stand out.

The launch follows Merz Aesthetics’ August 2020 announcement of Confidence to Be—the organization’s purpose-driven platform to fuel confidence by helping people look better, feel better and live better.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven and category-leading, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 110 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 52 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.