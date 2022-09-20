Robin Announces Strategic Investment from Atlassian Ventures to Chart the Future of Work

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robin today announced that Atlassian Ventures has made a strategic investment to further accelerate Robin’s category-leading modern workplace platform.

Employees around the world are embracing modern work. They are working from various locations including the office, their homes, co-working spaces or any other physical locations. The Atlassian Ventures investment demonstrates the need for leading modern work software to support this increasing global demand.

“The future of work requires flexibility. That’s why we’re passionate about funding technologies that fuel better asynchronous collaboration for our 200,000+ cloud customers,” said Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. “Atlassian Ventures’ investment helps Robin take on a huge market opportunity. We’re thrilled to join Robin in this next chapter of growth for distributed teams around the world.”

The news comes on the heels of Robin’s recent $30 million Series C round, which brought the company’s total capital raised to more than $60 million.

“Atlassian Ventures’ investment is a testament to Robin’s vision for the future of work and further validates the opportunities we see for global growth and platform innovation,” said Micah Remely, CEO, Robin. “We see Atlassian Ventures as a true partner, and we look forward to this next period of success with them, as we bring Robin to more companies and users around the world.”

About Robin

Robin is the hybrid workplace company. Since 2014, we’ve empowered people to do their best work by building tech solutions that fuel vibrant workplace experiences. Our platform redefines work and community building for hybrid companies everywhere. It is our mission to empower people to do great work and foster a sense of community regardless of location. Please visit robinpowered.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.